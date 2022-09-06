Fall Arts Preview: Festivals

× Expand There’s more than music in store at the Richmond Folk Festival. (Photo by Dave Parrish courtesy Richmond Folk Festival)

For the organizers of two of Richmond’s biggest festivals, last year was a test. It was their first attempt to resume the large events they were known for since pandemic restrictions had shut down mass gatherings. By most accounts, the Richmond Folk Festival and the 2nd Street Festival returned to form, attracting thousands of people for music, food and good times.

“I really didn’t think we were going to get a lot of people at all,” says Sharon Bassard, events and booking manager for Venture Richmond, the organization behind the 2nd Street Festival. “So, I was just blown away by the number of people who came out on both days.”

Bassard said attendance at last year’s festival was about 35,000, near their normal totals. This year is the 34th for the festival, a celebration of the history of Jackson Ward, a downtown neighborhood that was once the cultural hub of the African American community. This year’s free event happens Oct 1-2.

A few days later, the Richmond Folk Festival, also produced by Venture Richmond, returns to the city. After a virtual version in 2020 and a return to in-person events last year, Stephen Lecky, Venture Richmond’s director of events, concedes that preparing for this year has been different.

“We do feel the pinch of … staffing and ordering things early, [and] costs being higher. We’re still working on COVID protocols with our artists and staff and some key volunteer spots,” Lecky says. “So, there’s still some … similarities to last year, but it certainly feels different than a couple of years ago, that’s for sure.”

One thing that hasn’t changed is the diverse and eclectic lineup of artists and musicians at the festival. This year, there’s blues from Grammy winner Cedric Burnside, Zimbabwean a cappella quintet Black Umfolosi, a performance from The Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago, and Mexican marimba from Son Rompe Pera.

× Expand Singer Anthony Cosby Jr. brings his tribute to Prince back to the 2nd Street Festival this year. (Photo courtesy Venture Richmond)

The 2nd Street Festival has added some things to its entertainment schedule. This year marks the return of the Kid’s Zone, an area put together by the Children’s Museum of Richmond that features crafts, activities and other stuff kids like. Also “kind of new” is a mini parade recognizing the work of African American benevolent associations, such as the Beneficial Club, the Order of the Eastern Star and historically black fraternities and sororities.

“Between the 1800s and the 1900s, these organizations came to uplift Richmond’s Black community during that time,” Bassard says. “It’s great to draw our attention to recognize [them].”

Venture Richmond has gotten attention in recent weeks for something that isn’t connected to one of their signature events. The organization held a contest to name the city’s new street sweeper that will keep the bike lanes clear. The winning name, “MF Broom,” is an homage to the late rapper MF Doom, known for the metallic mask he was rarely seen without. MF Broom isn’t on the artist list for the festival, but Lecky seemed intrigued by the idea.

“Oh, my gosh, you know what, we really should have a parade and have MF Broom [clean] that,” he says. “I’m shocked at how much attention it’s got.”

Last year, the festival was facing a decline in volunteers, as longtime festival staff aged out of the event. That hasn’t been the case this year.

“We're definitely seeing more folks signing up right now … than we saw last year at this point,” Lecky says. “I think there was a lot more uncertainty last year at this point. People feel more comfortable making plans. … So numbers are good, but we definitely can always use more, that’s for sure.”

The lineup for the 2nd Street Festival includes pioneering DJ Grandmaster Flash, a member of the hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash and Furious Five, which was responsible for hits such as “The Message” and “White Lines.” The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Closing out the show on Sunday is local singer/actor Anthony Cosby Jr., with a Prince tribute performance known as “I Would Die 4 U.”

“He was a crowd favorite,” Bassard says of Cosby. “I thought he would be great to close this out.”

Each festival requires months of planning and support from staff and sponsors, but even the best-laid plans are subject to unfortunate surprises that could leave audiences disappointed. In 2018, headliner Stokley, recently separated from celebrated R&B band Mint Condition, was scheduled to perform a solo show as the headlining act. The hoarse-voiced singer walked onstage to apologize to the crowd for not being able to perform and promised to return when he was feeling better. Bassard said she appreciated the gesture and was relieved that she or someone else didn’t have to break the news to hundreds of people waiting to hear “Pretty Brown Eyes,” or “Someone to Love.” So what became of his promise?

“No, I have not heard back from Stokley,” she says, adding that she’s hopeful that the singer would be able to fit Richmond into his touring schedule if she were to reach out. Next year is the 35th anniversary of the festival, and a good chance for “Someone” to make good on his word.

The Richmond Folk Festival hasn’t been around as long as the 2nd Street Festival, but it’s one of the city’s signature events. Even so, with the steady influx of newcomers to the city, there may be many who are making their first visit next month. Lecky has some advice.

“Wear comfortable shoes,” he says. “Be prepared to really see cultures and music and food and crafts and … all sort of facets of life within a 13-acre space. And it really is just sort of Richmond at its best. It’s just a lot of fun. And it’s a lot of good energy.”

Festival Guide

Sept. 10

The 43rd Street Festival is a neighborhood festival that’s billed as “Richmond’s coolest.” It features juried art, music and food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. 43rdstgallery.com

Sept. 16-18

St. Benedict Catholic Church hosts St. Benedict Oktoberfest, a celebration of German traditions with dancing, music, beer and German cuisine, along with hundreds of vendors and gifts. Opens at 4 p.m. on Sept. 16. Free. stbenedictoktoberfest.com

Sept. 24

Pridefest, one of the largest celebrations of the LGBTQ community in Virginia, returns to Brown’s Island. The event features local and national entertainers, food trucks, and activities for families and youth. Noon to 8 p.m. Free. vapride.org

Oct. 7-8

The 52nd Annual Richmond Oktoberfest comes to the Richmond Raceway Complex, bringing two days of German music, food and beer, and the famous German "Germutlichkeit.” Starts at 3 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday. $12-$15. richmondoktoberfestinc.com

Oct. 15

Back on Arthur Ashe Boulevard is the Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival, from noon to 6 p.m. Expect bands, rides and plenty of large orange fruit. scottsadditionpumpkinfestival.com