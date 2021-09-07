Fall Arts Preview: Dance

× Expand A Latin Ballet dancer portrays Yemanya, the goddess of the ocean, in their production of "Verde." (Photo by Dave Parrish courtesy Latin Ballet of Virginia)

Like other arts organizations, dance companies and artists found new ways to survive over the past year and a half of the pandemic. Some went on hiatus and used the time to create. Others held virtual classes. Those that met in person modified their choreography, often dancing in isolated bubbles or wearing masks. Some found new channels for their creativity and learned more about technology than they had ever imagined. As the city begins to reopen, and dancers tentatively step into unnaturally empty studios and onto newly sanitized stages, we checked in with two local dance companies to see what the 2021 fall season will look like for them.

The Latin Ballet of Virginia (LBV), founded in 1997 by Ana Ines King, spent much of the 2020-2021 season navigating the strange new world of virtual classes and virtual performances, gradually working toward an in-person, COVID-19-considerate summer camp, as well as a hybrid season of live and virtual performances. First, the company will revisit “NuYoRican,” a heartwarming and culturally relevant work inspired by the book “Newyorican Girl ... Surviving My Spanglish Life,” written by award-winning journalist Julia Torres Barden. The work, which premiered in 2003, recalls the discrimination, assimilation and political struggles of immigrants who traveled from Puerto Rico to New York after World War II. “NuYoRican” will be performed at the VMFA’s Latino American Festival at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 11.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, LBV will premiere “Alma Latina” or “Latin Soul” at the Pocahontas State Park amphitheater. A celebration of the rhythms, music and dances of Latin America, including salsa, mambo, tango, flamenco and reggae, “Alma Latina” will feature the Afro-Caribbean rhythmic fusion of Kevin Davis and Ban Caribe.

At 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, LBV will head west to Piedmont Arts in Martinsville for a production of the immersive theatrical experience “Verde” or “Green,” a work about preserving the earth. Designed to coordinate with the “Leaves of the Tree” exhibit by artists Charlie Brouwer and Jennifer L. Hand, “Verde” will be performed in the museum’s galleries against a backdrop of falling leaves and a towering tree structure.

The company will showcase the dance and culture of Central America at the Fiesta Del Sol at the Cultural Arts Center at Goochland Park at 6 p.m. on Oct. 9, and close out the year at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10, at the Live Arts Gala at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk.

This may be the most ambitious fall programming of any local dance company, but not without reason. King, who has been spending more time at her home in Cozumel, has not yet announced plans for retirement, but a peek at the company’s website reveals that a search is underway for a new artistic director — or directors.

× Expand Lydia Ross of Starr Foster Dance (Photo by Douglas Hayes courtesy Starr Foster Dance)

Bringing an entirely different but no less distinctive flavor to the Richmond dance community, Starr Foster Dance, founded in 2001 by Starrene Foster, will open its fall season as the dance company in residence at The Conciliation Lab (the company resulting from the merger of The Conciliation Project and TheatreLab's The Basement).

Foster has been presenting her company at The Basement for six years and finds the space inspiring. For this, her first project as resident dance company, she and her team will transform the space into a different world that fosters the experience of dance in a visceral way.

SFDC will premiere “[Your Name Here]” on Nov. 5, with eight performances over a two-week run that ends Nov. 15. Foster has downsized to an all-female company of six dancers with diverse artistic backgrounds who responded to writing prompts as part of the development of this work.

“[Your Name Here]” will be an evening-length work set to the music of CEEYS, a cello-piano duo composed of Berlin-born brothers Sebastian and Daniel Selke, whose sound has been described as accessible minimalism, fusing elements of the avant-garde with classical chamber music, jazz and pop. Foster describes “[Your Name Here]” as “an intimate work with themes of personal experiences that elevate thoughts and induce memories.” She hopes that viewers, hungry for live art after a barren year will find a bit of themselves in it.

Dance Card

10/2

The Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “Alma Latina” is a family-oriented dance-theater production celebrating the history that influenced the rhythm, music and dance of Latin America. 5 p.m. Heritage Amphitheater at Pocahontas State Park. Free. latinballet.com

10/22

Karar Dance Company presents an an excerpt of their 2019 work "Circadian" at Brambly Park at 6:30 p.m. Reservations suggested. karardancecompany.org

10/26-10/31

Richmond Ballet’s Studio Two series continues with classic ballet in an intimate setting, featuring “Allegro Brillante” (Balanchine/Tchaikovsky) and a world premiere by Tom Mattingly. See website for times and ticket prices. richmondballet.com

11/5–11/13

“[Your Name Here]," an evening-length work featuring Starr Foster Dance, choreography by Starrene Foster and music by German composers CEEYS, is at TheatreLAB’s The Basement. Time TBA. $15. starrfosterdance.org

11/6-8

“Shorts,” featuring K Dance, resident dance company at The Firehouse Theatre, and monologue plays by Irene Ziegler. Time TBA. $30. kdance.org

11/5-6 and 11/18-20

Virginia Commonwealth University’s graduating students perform in the Anderson Gallery space and the Grace Street Theater stage during the Fall Senior Project Concert. Times TBA. Free. arts.vcu.edu