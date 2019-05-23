Enriching the Community

× 1 of 2 Expand Kathryn Alferio (Photo by Casey Templeton Photography Inc. courtesy the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen) × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Prev Next

The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, founded in 1999, celebrated its 20th anniversary in March. Located at 2880 Mountain Road, the center presents two concert series and approximately 60 art exhibits annually. The center’s president, Kathryn “K” Alferio, is celebrating a milestone this year, marking 10 years since she took the reins in 2009. She talks about how the center has evolved and why she remains dedicated to making a difference through the arts in the community.

Richmond magazine: How did the arts center come to be?

Kathryn Alferio: This was built as a high school in 1917. This was Glen Allen High School for seven years. Then it was Glen Allen Elementary School. It was then pretty much in disrepair. It was used by the fire department for drills. The county supervisors decided that it would be great to have a cultural arts center in Henrico County. Then they handed it over to a private nonprofit. So we are our own 501(c)(3).

RM: What has been the biggest obstacle in maintaining the Cultural Arts Center?

Alferio: Money. It’s always money. A lot of times it’s hard to raise money for the arts. [When considering a donation to charity,] the first thing that tugs on your heartstrings is social services. Beds, food, something that is really tangible to people in need. But kids in the arts have fewer problems with grades and behavioral issues. Seniors need less medical care, they go to the doctor less often when they are involved in the arts. People don’t always understand that, so fundraising can be very difficult.

RM: What has been your favorite event?

Alferio: It is usually whichever event I am at during that moment. One of our outreach events is a bluegrass marathon. We have 12 hours of bluegrass music on three stages. People will come and bring their instruments and just jam. All of the money raised goes to the Fisher House, which is like a Ronald McDonald House, but for veterans. We have raised well over $100,000.

RM: How did you come to be at the Cultural Arts Center?

Alferio: I worked in tourism. I worked for Capital One and Genworth Financial. And in between, I worked for City Celebrations, which at that time was in charge of all the downtown events. But I always felt that something was missing. One hundred thousand people come to an event, and then they would leave. I really didn’t know who they were. When people come to a show here, it’s like I am greeting family at a holiday. I get to know the people, and I get to see their lives.

RM: What would you like to see the center have 20 years from now?

Alferio: I would love to see a bigger facility and for us to have a bigger theater. It would entail a lot of money, about $30 [million] to $50 million to create a new theater. Right now, we have 360 seats. With 360, that really limits what we are able to do in that space. If we could sell 1,500 seats, then we have a lot more money so we can bring in bigger performers and more performers.