Artist Wanted

Cameron Booth, art studio coordinator at the Children's Museum, at a salt painting workshop last fall (Photo courtesy Children's Museum)

If you're an artist who likes to teach, the Children's Museum might have a spot for you, if you act quickly. For the first time since 2000, the museum will host a Creative in Residence this fall. The residency program, which includes all four museum locations, is designed to produce more artistic opportunities for children and their families. The Children’s Museum, which recently debuted a new logo and dropped “Richmond” from its name, is accepting applications for the program through Aug. 2.

The artist must work in some form of media and have an interest in early childhood education and development. “This opportunity will engage children and their families in the creative process and help to advance those skills,” says Shannon Venable, president and CEO of the Children’s Museum.

The Creative in Residence will be able to promote his or her work in the museums and receive a stipend of about $2,000 and up to $1,000 for materials. Read more about the program and apply online.