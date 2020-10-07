Buggin’ Out

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

“Giant Insects” at the Science Museum of Virginia offers a new perspective on the small creatures and ensures that they get the respect they deserve, even the not-so-cute ones. By augmenting the size of the insects, the exhibition allows visitors to see the world from a bug’s point of view, and gigantic robotic representations show the insects in action.

Timshel Purdum, director of playful learning and inquiry at the museum, says the change of perspective is useful in creating an appreciation for regular-sized insects. “We have all of this love for the panda bears and big, charismatic creatures, but in the big scheme of things, insects and bugs are more important to our business than anything else, and if they weren’t here we wouldn’t be here,” she says.

“Giant Insects” continues through Nov. 1 at the museum, which is open with precautions and protections; see the website for details.