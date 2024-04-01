April 2024 Issue

Dr. K. Singh Sahni in the focused ultrasound operating suite at HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital (Photo by Zaid Hamid)
In This Issue
70 / Cruisin’ Richmond’s car culture welcomes everyone to the parking lot — and the driver’s seat. By Paula Peters Chambers
78 / Top Docs 2024 Finding new uses for technology, understanding hospice care, and the region’s 440 top medical pros, as chosen by their peers
UPFRONT
26 / FROM THE EDITOR
LOCAL
34 / CATCH UP Going gun-free, the epicenter train station, a business boom in the city and more
36 / LEGISLATION Training emergency workers to help people with dementia
36 / POLITICS An anti-death-penalty group shuts down.
38 / SPORTS The Richmond Kickers cheer on their biggest fan.
42 / FLASHBACK Physicians Johnston and Willis could not heal themselves.
144 / PARTING SHOT Meet Maymont’s new animal friend.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
50 / DATEBOOK Festival season kicks off, Fashion Week takes the runway, and an exhibition of samurai gear opens.
52 / HAPPENINGS 23 things to do this month
53 / SPOTLIGHT The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K turns 25.
54 / SPOTLIGHT The James River Film Fest celebrates three decades.
56 / PROFILE A local writer sings the praises of The Mamas & The Papas.
LIVING
60 / TRY THIS Learn the basics of woodworking.
62 / STYLE Ledbury leans in on made-to-order shirts.
64 / ENCORE Academic opportunities for older adults
66 / TRAVEL History and horticulture in the Brandywine Valley
EAT & DRINK
130 / INSIDER Apothec is not your typical tearoom.
132 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, events and an old-school diner
134 / SPOTLIGHT Bobo Catoe Jr. captains seafood enclaves Odyssey and Alewife.
136 / Q&A The buyer who picks purveyors for Stella’s Grocery
138 / 5 FAVES Fresh herbs announce the arrival of spring.
138 / OPEN TAB Treasuring hospitality at The Emerald Lounge
140 / PERSPECTIVE Pondering restaurant service standards
This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month’s issue; don’t miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!