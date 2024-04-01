April 2024 Issue

× Expand Dr. K. Singh Sahni in the focused ultrasound operating suite at HCA Virginia’s Johnston-Willis Hospital (Photo by Zaid Hamid)

In This Issue

70 / Cruisin’ Richmond’s car culture welcomes everyone to the parking lot — and the driver’s seat. By Paula Peters Chambers

78 / Top Docs 2024 Finding new uses for technology, understanding hospice care, and the region’s 440 top medical pros, as chosen by their peers

UPFRONT

26 / FROM THE EDITOR

LOCAL

34 / CATCH UP Going gun-free, the epicenter train station, a business boom in the city and more

36 / LEGISLATION Training emergency workers to help people with dementia

36 / POLITICS An anti-death-penalty group shuts down.

38 / SPORTS The Richmond Kickers cheer on their biggest fan.

42 / FLASHBACK Physicians Johnston and Willis could not heal themselves.

144 / PARTING SHOT Meet Maymont’s new animal friend.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

50 / DATEBOOK Festival season kicks off, Fashion Week takes the runway, and an exhibition of samurai gear opens.

52 / HAPPENINGS 23 things to do this month

53 / SPOTLIGHT The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K turns 25.

54 / SPOTLIGHT The James River Film Fest celebrates three decades.

56 / PROFILE A local writer sings the praises of The Mamas & The Papas.

LIVING

60 / TRY THIS Learn the basics of woodworking.

62 / STYLE Ledbury leans in on made-to-order shirts.

64 / ENCORE Academic opportunities for older adults

66 / TRAVEL History and horticulture in the Brandywine Valley

EAT & DRINK

130 / INSIDER Apothec is not your typical tearoom.

132 / AROUND TOWN Best bites, events and an old-school diner

134 / SPOTLIGHT Bobo Catoe Jr. captains seafood enclaves Odyssey and Alewife.

136 / Q&A The buyer who picks purveyors for Stella’s Grocery

138 / 5 FAVES Fresh herbs announce the arrival of spring.

138 / OPEN TAB Treasuring hospitality at The Emerald Lounge

140 / PERSPECTIVE Pondering restaurant service standards

