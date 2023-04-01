April 2023 Issue

Dr. Vanessa B. Sheppard, Ph.D., of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Massey Cancer Center (Photo by Adam Ewing)
In This Issue
70 / Now & Later Richmond’s job market has made a strong rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, but there’s work to be done if the city is to maintain its progress. By Emily McCrary-Ruiz-Esparza
76 / Top Docs Meet four innovators working to advance cancer treatment; tour VCU’s new Children’s Tower; and explore the promise of ketamine in treating mood disorders. Plus, 492 top medical pros, as chosen by their peers.
UPFRONT
26 / From the Editor
LOCAL
34 / Politics Jennifer McClellan succeeds the late Donald McEachin in Congress.
34 / Health Working toward more affordable insulin
36 / Q&A RRHA CEO Steven B. Nesmith discusses public-private partnerships.
38 / My Take Taking care of our most vulnerable students
42 / Science A study finds benefits in making urban spaces calm and green.
46 / Flashback By train to the Center of the Universe
144 / Parting Shot Richmond resident’s roof rebuilt
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
52 / Datebook The Prabir Trio plays Get Tight Lounge, “Hamilton” returns to the Altria Theater, PopUp Market RVA is back at The Diamond, the Adaptive Sports Festival is coming to Glen Allen High School, see Jurassic Quest at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, and RVA Fashion Week kicks off April 17.
54 / Happenings An assortment of activities to do this month
55 / Spotlight The 29th annual James River Film Festival
56 / Spotlight Peni Candra Rini brings Javanese music to RVA.
LIVING
60 / Style On-trend tips for going gray gracefully
62 / Try This Bird-watching is a fun, easy hobby for all ages.
64 / Travel A weekend at Bath County’s Garth Newel Music Center
66 / Family Being OK with not being OK
EAT & DRINK
129 / In Depth Blue Bee Cider changes hands.
132 / Ingredient Leeks are both pungent and sweet.
134 / Spotlight Meet the owner of Kuba Kuba.
136 / Q&A The Benavides brothers are adding eateries.
136 / Open Tab Sour power
138 / Purveyor Happy Hand Pies
138 / 5 Faves Tasting tea around town
140 / LTOs Dishes, drinks and dining experiences that don’t happen every day
