April 2022 Issue

52 / Top Docs 2022 The Randolphs keep the medical accolades all in the family, what the pandemic taught local health care professionals about life, and insights on how we can heal our angry world. Plus: 489 of Richmond’s top doctors in 97 categories, as selected by their peers. By Tharon Giddens, Don Harrison and Dina Weinstein

UPFRONT

18 / From the Editor

LOCAL

23 / Education The fire at Fox Elementary exposes a politically disjointed Richmond School Board.

24 / Sports With plans for a new ballpark, the Flying Squirrels prepare for a big season.

26 / Parks Richmond prepares to spend millions on parks and new community centers.

28 / Flashback During a pandemic in the 1700s, a shooting war nearly broke out on the Mayo Bridge. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

33 / Spotlight Give it up for ... The Temptations.

34 / Datebook The Modlin Center gets the blues, David Sedaris reads onstage and “Fiddler on the Roof” comes to town.

35 / Q&A Richmond Symphony Chorus Conductor Erin Freeman takes her talents and baton to Washington, D.C.

36 / Profile A local author’s new book examines her family’s connections to Ukraine.

LIVING

41 / Shopping Elsie Frieda sparkles nationally, and a Carytown dancewear stalwart makes a move.

44 / Try This Learn to salsa dance.

46 / Travel Exploring the Cumberland Gap

48 / Parenting Cooking for family is a way to share hugs across generations. By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

101 / Big Moves Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches marks a milestone with a new product line for Walmart.

102 / Ingredient Anchovies deserve a place in the kitchen.

104 / Spotlight Get to know Andy Waller, owner of Dayum This Is My Jam.

106 / Q&A 1115 Mobile Kitchen aims to re-create the vegan dining experience.

106 / Open Tab Herbaceous and floral cocktails beckon spring.

108 / 5 Faves For the love of batter — an ode to pancakes, crepes and waffles

108 / Purveyor Sandia Farms

