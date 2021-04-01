April 2021 Issue

While Richmond magazine has always relied on paid individual subscriptions and newsstand sales, we feel compelled to share our entire print edition online for free during these challenging times. We ask that you complete the short form below to access the issue, and if you'd like to receive future issues of Richmond magazine, visit richmondmag.com/subscribe!

× Loading…

In This Issue

Virginia vaccine czar Dr. Danny Avula (Photo by Zaid Hamid)

82 / Running Down a Dream Chesterfield runner Keira D’Amato has captured one U.S. record — now she has her sights set on the Summer Olympics. By Paula Peters Chambers

74 / Can’t Stop the Music As one of the only orchestras led by a majority-female team, and one of the few that has continued live performances during the pandemic, the Richmond Symphony blazes a trail. By Don Harrison

90 / Top Docs We meet Virginia’s vaccine czar, Dr. Danny Avula, talk to health care providers about the legacy of the COVID-19 pandemic and recognize 10 unsung heroes of Richmond’s health care community. Plus, 462 of our top medical pros in 92 categories, as selected by their peers.

UPFRONT

26 / From the Editor

LOCAL

34 / Justice Virginia lawmakers repeal the death penalty after more than four centuries, highlighting a history of racial disparity.

36 / Media A grant allows the Henrico Citizen to hire a full-time education reporter.

36 / News A petition asks Gov. Ralph Northam to take steps to protect two historical African American cemeteries.

38 / Business AlterNatives will purchase the Carytown building it has called home since 1999.

38 / Education VCU’s da Vinci Center launches two entrepreneurship initiatives.

40 / Q&A Kelly King Horne, executive director of Homeward, on helping the homeless during a pandemic

42 / My Take Remembering Toad’s Place and looking to the future of live music in Richmond By Charles Joyner

46 / News Local faith leaders share their experiences leading congregations during the pandemic.

50 / Flashback The Kellam Cancer Hospital offered unconventional and controversial treatments. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

160 / Parting Shot VCU adjuncts ask for equitable wages.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

54 / Datebook NASCAR is back, Historic Garden Week returns, Petersburg’s favorite personal trainer, Legos in Glen Allen and “Fires in the Mirror” at the Firehouse Theatre.

57 / Spotlight Local bands put it down at In Your Ear Studios for Shockoe Sessions.

58 / Q&A Two acclaimed podcasters come to the ICA for a streamed audio event.

62 / Spotlight Author Gabriela Garcia probes the immigrant experience in America in her new novel, “Of Women and Salt.”

LIVING

68 / Shopping A stationery business booms.

70 / Fitness/Wellness Trailing along with Black Girls Hike RVA

72 / Family Life lessons learned and setting goals in the season of renewal By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

143 / Insider A trio of local female chefs find themselves on major network cooking shows.

146 / Ingredient An indelible part of culinary history, garlic is a kitchen mainstay.

148 / Spotlight Chef Evan Campbell opens up about his adoration for spoons, chile oil and diner fare.

150 / 5 Faves Embrace carbs with local pastas that demand a deep dive of the fork.

150 / Purveyor Definitive Virgo

152 / Q&A One Way Market is home to exotic snacks and sips from across the globe.

153 / Open Tab Raise a glass to warmer days with floral cocktails.

154 / Philanthropy RVA Community Fridges aims to address food insecurity. By Eileen Mellon

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!