April 2020 issue

× On the cover: Cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Chiwon Hahn (Photo by Zaid Hamid)

78 / Storied Objects The Valentine is reevaluating its collection to determine which items best tell Richmond’s stories — and which should go to more suitable homes. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

86 / Diner Dynasty For the past 55 years, McLean’s has been serving simple country-style food on Broad Street, while all around it, Richmond’s nationally praised restaurant scene continues to evolve. By Stephanie Ganz

94 / Top Docs Medical professionals pursue a variety of activities outside work to head off burnout in this high-stress field, plus 449 of Richmond’s top doctors in 91 categories, as selected by their peers.

UPFRONT

26 / From the Editor

LOCAL

36 / Media A YouTube channel places Ashland before a global audience.

38 / Justice System The Virginia Holistic Justice Initiative seeks to help nonviolent offenders stay out of jail.

40 / Public Service A Henrico librarian is honored for spreading awareness of resources for Spanish-speaking residents.

40 / Small Talk The Peedmont ponders the fate of Richmond’s shuttered Coliseum.

42 / My Take Cold snakes, a warming planet and other tales — true and false — about our environment. By Rex Springston

46 / News What doomed the $1.5 billion Navy Hill project, and what comes next?

50 / Picture This VisArts’ Collectors’ Night

52 / Flashback A man of mystery hands out $100 bills on Richmond streets. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

200 / Parting Shot At VCU, Hippocrates gazes across a foggy courtyard.

A&E

59 / Q&A VCU professor Madison Moore on being fabulous

60 / Profile Jake Shimabukuro takes the ukulele to new heights.

64 / Spotlight “Digging for Weldon Irvine” highlights the complicated life of the late musician.

LIVING

70 / Style Give your home a coastal feel with watery hues of blue.

72 / Fitness & Wellness A youth cricket program opens its second season in Richmond.

74 / Self-help Resolve to give yourself a second chance when goals go unmet. By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

184 / Review Gersi

186 / Ingredient Enjoying peas’ delicate sweetness is a rite of spring.

188 / Quick Take The husband-and-wife team behind Pho Luca’s delivers refreshing authenticity.

188 / Purveyor Earth’s Echo Farm

190 / Profile Brekkie’s gluten-free, vegan waffles are making the journey to store shelves.

190 / Regional Roundup Dishes, drinks and dining news from around the region

192 / 5 Faves Female entrepreneurship is flourishing — here’s a local slice of the national trend.

193 / Open Tab The classic gin and tonic is experiencing a resurgence.

194 / Insider A former restaurant owner looks at the inner workings of the dining industry. By Rebecca Thomas

Dine

8 / Culture Club Richmond restaurants showcase fermentation traditions from around the globe. By Genevelyn Steele and John Haddad

18 / Kimchi Connection The traditional Korean dish links Seoul 2 Soul’s owner, Sim Wimbush, to her heritage. By Eileen Mellon

Carytown Guide

152 / Onward Along the Mile of Style New stores and developments are changing Carytown, but who benefits down the road? By Don Harrison

158 / The Grande Dame of Carytown Can Can Brasserie marks a milestone 15 years in the neighborhood. By Paula Peters Chambers