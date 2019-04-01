April 2019 Issue

Kerri Carter of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (Photo by Kim Frost)
78 / The Citizen Scientist
Working with community partners, Jeremy Hoffman fights climate change on the home front while letting Virginians know the power is ours to make a difference. By David Streever
84 / Accept and Affirm
From an advocate for transgender and nonbinary individuals to a community cafe owner, these Richmonders share their journeys about becoming who they were meant to be. By Tharon Giddens
90 / Top Docs
Some of the best doctors in Richmond had help along the way, learning their trade in part from mentors. We have a few of their stories, along with our list of the 2019 winners as selected by their peers.
154 / Eating Through Town
From morning coffee to late-night cocktails, Carytown offers up delectable dishes to keep food-lovers munching all day. By Genevelyn Steele
160 / Growing Success
Throughout its 30-year history, Ellwood Thompson’s has remained committed to bringing local, organic food to the masses as a neighborhood grocer. By Paula Peters Chambers
UPFRONT
24 / From the Editor
LOCAL
34 / Networking RVA Amigos seeks to connect a growing Latino population.
38 / Sports The Tyr Pro Swim Series comes to Chesterfield County.
40 / My Take Southside Speedway marks 60 years of producing champions. By Randy Hallman
42 / News VCU begins work to memorialize those whose stolen corpses were used for 19th-century medical study.
46 Picture This The University of Richmond’s inaugural Black Excellence Gala and a Boogie for the Biosphere to benefit the James River Park System
48 / Flashback The grandfather of Richmond baseball was a Shockoe Slip shoemaker who recruited employees for his team. By Harry Kollatz Jr.
A&E
56 / Best of 7 Easter on Parade, a Tibetan journey at the VMFA, Derek Hough dances alone, Keiko Matsui is a good bet and an RVA All Day block party
60 / Q&A An award-winning poet leans on her family’s past for her latest book.
62 / Music Singer-songwriter John McCutcheon pays tribute to a folk hero at The Tin Pan.
66 / Film Richmond Independent Film Festival producer Heather Waters shares some of this year’s slate of films and shorts.
LIVING
69 / Style A horticulturalist’s tips on plants for your décor
70 / Shop Talk Handmade jewelry from Free Maiden; an online boutique seeks a brick-and-mortar home.
72 / Fitness & Wellness Pack a lot of workout into 45 minutes.
74 / Family A dad, a kid and a shared love of trains By James Warren
EAT & DRINK
205 / Review Saltbox Oyster Co.
208 / Ingredient The lowdown on lean rabbit
210 / 5 Faves Satisfy your chocolate cravings.
212 / Around Town Global bites beyond the city limits
214 / Profile Cruz Albanil dishes out Mexican staples at his family-operated food trailer.
216 / Quick Take Bites and brews from Bingo
218 / Insider Richmond’s inaugural beer nonprofit works to preserve the city’s sudsy roots. By Eileen Mellon
DINE
12 / Animal-Free Entertaining How to unfurl a memorable vegan buffet By Genevelyn Steele
20 / A New Burger Frontier Plant-based patties offer alternatives for consumers. By Eileen Mellon
