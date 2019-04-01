April 2019 Issue

× Expand Kerri Carter of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (Photo by Kim Frost)

78 / The Citizen Scientist

Working with community partners, Jeremy Hoffman fights climate change on the home front while letting Virginians know the power is ours to make a difference. By David Streever

84 / Accept and Affirm

From an advocate for transgender and nonbinary individuals to a community cafe owner, these Richmonders share their journeys about becoming who they were meant to be. By Tharon Giddens

90 / Top Docs

Some of the best doctors in Richmond had help along the way, learning their trade in part from mentors. We have a few of their stories, along with our list of the 2019 winners as selected by their peers.

154 / Eating Through Town

From morning coffee to late-night cocktails, Carytown offers up delectable dishes to keep food-lovers munching all day. By Genevelyn Steele

160 / Growing Success

Throughout its 30-year history, Ellwood Thompson’s has remained committed to bringing local, organic food to the masses as a neighborhood grocer. By Paula Peters Chambers

UPFRONT

24 / From the Editor

LOCAL

34 / Networking RVA Amigos seeks to connect a growing Latino population.

38 / Sports The Tyr Pro Swim Series comes to Chesterfield County.

40 / My Take Southside Speedway marks 60 years of producing champions. By Randy Hallman

42 / News VCU begins work to memorialize those whose stolen corpses were used for 19th-century medical study.

46 Picture This The University of Richmond’s inaugural Black Excellence Gala and a Boogie for the Biosphere to benefit the James River Park System

48 / Flashback The grandfather of Richmond baseball was a Shockoe Slip shoemaker who recruited employees for his team. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

A&E

56 / Best of 7 Easter on Parade, a Tibetan journey at the VMFA, Derek Hough dances alone, Keiko Matsui is a good bet and an RVA All Day block party

60 / Q&A An award-winning poet leans on her family’s past for her latest book.

62 / Music Singer-songwriter John McCutcheon pays tribute to a folk hero at The Tin Pan.

66 / Film Richmond Independent Film Festival producer Heather Waters shares some of this year’s slate of films and shorts.

LIVING

69 / Style A horticulturalist’s tips on plants for your décor

70 / Shop Talk Handmade jewelry from Free Maiden; an online boutique seeks a brick-and-mortar home.

72 / Fitness & Wellness Pack a lot of workout into 45 minutes.

74 / Family A dad, a kid and a shared love of trains By James Warren

EAT & DRINK

205 / Review Saltbox Oyster Co.

208 / Ingredient The lowdown on lean rabbit

210 / 5 Faves Satisfy your chocolate cravings.

212 / Around Town Global bites beyond the city limits

214 / Profile Cruz Albanil dishes out Mexican staples at his family-operated food trailer.

216 / Quick Take Bites and brews from Bingo

218 / Insider Richmond’s inaugural beer nonprofit works to preserve the city’s sudsy roots. By Eileen Mellon

DINE

12 / Animal-Free Entertaining How to unfurl a memorable vegan buffet By Genevelyn Steele

20 / A New Burger Frontier Plant-based patties offer alternatives for consumers. By Eileen Mellon

This is just a sneak peek of all the content packed into this month's issue; don't miss out, SUBSCRIBE NOW!