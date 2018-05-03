Sips & Swigs: Dutch & Co.’s Earl Grey Vieux Carree

× Expand Photo by Ali Jones

As Richmond’s bar scene steps up its game, so do its drinkers. And thanks to the resurgence of traditional cocktails, an old classic can quickly become a new hit.

Dutch & Co. co-owner Michelle Shriver and Bar Manager Aaron James together crafted the Earl Grey Vieux Carree, a twist on a nearly century-old cocktail from New Orleans. James wanted to use tea, and Shriver suggested an old British stalwart. But rather than simply brewing the tea, they add the Earl Grey straight to Bulleit rye whiskey.

“It’s such a great pairing,” Shriver says. “It’s amazing how quickly the whiskey takes on that flavor.”

The complex drink blends bitter and smooth, beautifully layering both twists and classics: a vermouth-esque Barolo Chinato and Copper & Kings brandy from Kentucky, along with Benedictine and bitters. It’s so popular, it’s been on the menu longer than anticipated — and they don’t foresee it coming off anytime soon.