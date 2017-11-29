Purveyor: Wild Earth Farms

× 1 of 2 Expand The founders of Wild Earth Farms, Grant Collier and Brianna McCarthy (Photo courtesy Wild Earth Farms) × 2 of 2 Expand Wild Earth Farms products (Photo courtesy Wild Earth Farms) Prev Next

Wild Earth Farms: Richmond

History: Grant Collier and Brianna McCarthy’s fermented vegetable business started on a Henrico County farm in 2015. They have since moved to Fulton Hill, sourcing vegetables from organic farmers. Future plans include harvesting produce from their city farmstead.

Specialties: Popular products include a basil, oregano and olive oil-based eggplant spread; a variety of sauerkrauts; barrel-fermented kimchi; and sauces.

Production methods: Chopped raw vegetables with a brine of salt and other spices are fermented without using vinegar, heat or preservatives. Collier says their anaerobic fermentation method results in more complex flavors and touts beneficial bacteria.

Where to find in RVA: Find the condiments at the Market @ St. Stephen’s, South of the James Farmers Market and local stores such as Good Foods Grocery.