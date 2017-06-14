Purveyor: Deer Run Farm

× Expand Photo courtesy Deer Run Farm

Deer Run Farm: King William County, 804-994-9270

History: Deer Run Farm began in 2005, when husband-and-wife team Chris and Britney Rudolph bought the land across the street from Chris’ family farm, Pleasant Fields Farm. The two worked on their own crops during weekends and afternoons, and after four years of pursuing it on the side, Chris began farming full time. Now Chris, Britney and their two daughters tend the land.

Specialties: “We do grow a large variety, such as a large portion of tomatoes and melons,” Britney says of the farm’s more than 40 types of fruits and vegetables. Deer Run also offers honey, eggs, flowers and herbs.

Production methods: Deer Run Farm is considered conventional, and prides itself on only spraying its crops if needed. The Rudolphs also rotate their crops, and curb disease with trickle irrigation and by avoiding overhead watering.

Where to find in RVA: This family-run operation vends at Birdhouse Farmers Market, Ashland Farmers Market, Manakin Market and Lakeside Farmers’ Market. Deer Run Farm also participates with Fall Line Farms in an online co-op at falllinefarms.luluslocalfood.com, which offers 20 different drop-off locations around town.