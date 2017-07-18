Purveyor: Black Creek Farm

× Expand Beet field at Black Creek Farm (Photo courtesy Black Creek Farm)

Black Creek Farm: Mechanicsville, 804-781-1861

History: “When the economy took a turn, it opened a door for my husband, Matt Powell, to fulfill his dream of becoming a sustainable farmer,” says Kim Powell. Matt had been farming for their family since 1990, but in 2009, he decided to pursue it full time, starting Black Creek Farm in the process. While Matt does all of the field prep and harvesting, it’s Kim who works at South of the James market on weekends.

Specialties: Black Creek Farm specializes in field greens, arugula, kale and garlic, but also sells tatsoi, green garlic, fennel, chard, Japanese turnips and radishes, among other produce.

Production methods: This small-scale, chemical-free farm uses only natural fertilizers and insect control.

Where to find in RVA: Find Black Creek Farm at South of the James Market each Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, offering produce as well as Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) memberships. In addition, the farm’s arugula can be found at Richmond restaurants such as Mamma ’Zu and Julep’s.