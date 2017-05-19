Richmond Food News: Week of May 15-19

× Expand I Can't Believe It's Not Chicken: Mean Bird food truck lands a permanent home for its fried chicken, its vegan fried "chicken" (above) and a few surprises, and it's opening soon. More on this — and other new spots — below. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

We're fast approaching summer, but Food News is here to help you cool down with some very cool happenings, new restaurants, accolades and ways to literally Netflix and chill, foodie-style:

What could be better than buckets of so-succulent fried chicken? Whatever your response, it's likely Mean Bird is still the answer. Delivery? Check. Vegan fried "chicken" and vegan and vegetarian sides? Double check. House-made limeade with that good-good pellet ice? You know it. And this season, hopefully even by the end of this very month, you'll be able to enjoy it all, fresh from the kitchen of the food truck's new, permanent home at 2227 W. Main St. But the husband-and-wife team of Mike and Sarah Moore won't stop there; they're adding a small neighborhood market to the space, where you'll find local products alongside some of the duo's favorite junk food, all in the name of fun. Looking for more details? Step right this way . (Richmond magazine)

. (Richmond magazine) Looking to try something a little sooner? New restaurant The Stables opens tonight where the Museum District's Zeus Gallery Cafe once resided. Expect New American cuisine inspired by the length of the East Coast, plus a large wine list. (Richmond Times-Dispatch)

Looking ahead to later this summer, Shockoe Bottom's getting a new restaurant and bar, serving up breakfast, lunch and dinner in the former home of Vision Ultra Lounge. Look for Montalew's, fronted by Eric "E.J." Lewter Jr., who's been running and co-owning The Top nightclub nearby. Expect a hookah room, a pool room, a patio and more, serving steak, seafood and pasta. (Richmond BizSense)

The time for ramps is running out, so if you're looking to try this so-trendy allium, hop to it. This guide can help you pick the right product, and it also provides one very serious recipe for ramp and sunchoke soup, courtesy Pop's Market on Grace. (Richmond magazine)

The temperature's heating up, and so are these dishes: Our May 5 Faves are now online, so if you're feeling brave and bold, click your way over to the region's best pepper-packed, spicy plates and products. (Richmond magazine)

to the region's best pepper-packed, spicy plates and products. (Richmond magazine) Also, congratulations to Saison for landing on Food Network's roundup of the nation's best burgers ! I've gotta say, this city is full of some great ones, but Saison's burger is and always has been top-notch. See also: Saison co-owner and chef Adam Hall shares his secrets for making the perfect burger. (Richmond magazine)

Looking to try something new? We've got just the ticket, whether you're looking for something locally sourced and inspired, and laid artfully on a plate, or a hearty bowl of slow-simmered broth to soothe you. Our review of Shagbark is now online, as is our take on Tenka Ramen. Head to Libbie Mill-Midtown or downtown this weekend to check them out — better yet, hit both. (Richmond magazine)

The weather's set to be sunny, with a high chance of deliciousness to take you through the weekend:

Tonight at 7 p.m., the Fan's Secco Wine Bar heads east to Fulton, where chef Julie Heins is serving up a coursed meal with wine pairings for those who live in or around one of the city's many food deserts. The first-come, first-served meal runs $14 for Fulton residents and $24 for nonresidents and includes wine, so get to the Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton, fast. (Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton)

IT'S BACK: With 32 years under its belt, the Lebanese Food Festival knows a thing or two about providing some incredible eats. In its 33rd year, find this fest at St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church in Glen Allen, where you can order à la carte items, boxed lunches and full trays of food including kebabs, falafel, spinach pies and shawarma. Find that full menu here . Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church)

. Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (St. Anthony's Maronite Catholic Church) Tomorrow and Sunday, head to Ashland's Hanover Vegetable Farm for two full days of berries and bustin' a move. This year the Strawberry and Wine Festival returns with live music, food vendors, beer, wine and, of course, strawberries. There are even activities for the little ones. (Pony rides and face painting, anyone?) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Get yer $10-$15 tickets here . (Hanover Vegetable Farm)

. (Hanover Vegetable Farm) Close out your weekend with a game of baseball. OK, maybe don't head to a full game, and instead mosey on over to The Roosevelt, where Southbound sous chef Bobo Catoe is popping up once again with BREAK, his Sunday-night series in the Church Hill restaurant. This iteration's theme is "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," and you can expect a slew of ballpark-inspired plates such as chili cheese dogs, sliders stacked with habanero mayo and onion strings, even a Cracker Jack ball and a banana split sundae. You'll also find crab claws, nachos and wings until all dishes run out. First come, first served, beginning at 5 p.m. Get in there, slugger. (The Roosevelt)

Let's dive into next week, OK? HERE WE GO: On Monday, eat not just for a great cause but an excellent one at a SPARC benefit dinner at Heritage. Your $75 ticket helps raise funds for the School of the Performing Arts in the Richmond Community, and it also gets you courses from Joe Sparatta (Heritage and Southbound), Lee Gregory (The Roosevelt and Southbound), Randall Doetzer (Nota Bene), Bryan McClure (Lemaire), and New York City's Rob Newton (Black Walnut and others, and soon to open his own Richmond restaurant). Also: beer by The Veil Brewing Co., which is never a bad thing. Call and reserve your spot for either the 6 or 8 p.m. seating: 804-353-4060.

And now for a few (inter)national links:

If you're anything like me, the second the temps sidle past the 90-degree mark (as they did multiple times this week, ack), it's a good time to avoid expending any energy, and instead, oh, maybe just stay in with some Netflix. Thankfully, the good folks at Eater compiled this list of great food movies and shows to stream this month. Hello, hot-weather lethargy and the great Netflix excuse you give me. BONUS LINK: Food-news site Foodbeast started producing this Grade-A "Chef's Table" spoof a few months back, and it just continues to knock it out of the park. Dig into it.

Till next time, find me logged into multiple streaming services at once.