Richmond Food News: Week of June 4 to June 8

Feedback: Don't Look Back Triple The reincarnated taco spot opened doors of their new Scott's Addition location on May 12. I hit the streets and asked diners about their experience at Triple.

This week marks the return of our on-the-street video series, "Feedback" — where I hit the town, talk to diners and get their impressions about the newest Richmond restaurants. Click above to check it out. I traveled to Don’t Look Back Triple to scope out their recent comeback on the taco scene. I discovered tacos always hold a dear place in people’s hearts, and sometimes change is a good thing. (Richmond Magazine)

Bite of Broad Appetit

If you missed Broad Appetit on Sunday June 3, you missed adding a few pounds. Over 70 restaurants participated in the Broad Street foodie takeover and $20,000 was raised for FeedMore. Want to live vicariously through pictures, drool a little, and get the Broad Appetit low-down? Here you go. (Richmond Magazine)

Alpine Wine

That just rolls right off the tongue. Brenner Pass, known for their Alpine-influenced menu and a strong cheese game, is bringing something new to your wine glass. Owner/wine director Nathan Conway revealed the restaurant is launching its own house wine, imported from Switzerland, available in the restaurant and for retail sale. Want to learn more? We have the full scoop on what to expect when bottles debut in RVA. (Richmond Magazine)

RVA Hosts Indie Chef Week

Speaking of Brenner Pass will host ChefsFeed Indie Week, a national traveling dinner series featuring top chefs from across the country, in August. Twenty-four chefs, 12 courses, multiple nights of one-of-a-kind dining, and primo wine make this a can’t-miss event. Mark your calendars my friends. For all the details head this way. (Richmond Magazine)

Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

These are a few of my favorite things! The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival has Maryland roots but made its Richmond debut in 2008. Get ready to get down with the B trifecta for the 10th annual celebration. Where’s the Fire BBQ, Jadeans Smokin Six O and Buz & Ned’s will be providing the food and 'fixin’s. Greg Nivens, festival founder says, “Richmond is a Southern city and it has a great history of BBQ all around so it is a natural stop for us.” Beer and bourbon from across the country including Rebel Yell, Maker’s Mark and Heavy Seas Brewing, along with local favs such as Ardent Ales, Strangeways, Virginia Distilling Co. and Belle Isle Moonshine, will be available for unlimited samples. General admission tickets are $39 and VIP are $59.

Nick’s International At Your Door

Fresh cheese, Kalamata olives, Greek olive oil, and Mediterranean spices can soon make their way to your kitchen with the click of a button. Nick’s International Foods, a Richmond staple since the 1950s, made the move to North Side in January and since then has shifted focus to retail and wholesale operations. Manuel Mouris, Nick’s owner, along with Operations Manager Elias Burrell, plan to launch an ecommerce website on June 12 that will allow people to browse the market's goods and place in-store pickup or delivery orders. Burrell says, “We believe it will help people see what we have to offer. We scaled back [the sandwich side] of the business to push our wonderful specialty Greek, Italian, and other Mediterranean grocery products that can’t be found in a regular big box grocery store.”

Apples to Apples

Buskey Cider's newest adventure involves heading south to open a satellite location on June 16 in Cape Charles called Buskey Cider on the Bay, one block from the water. Road trip anyone? (BizSense)

Ever had Unicorn Fuel? Me either — it’s a fully dry cider infused with rosehips and hibiscus from Bryant’s Cider, out of Nelson County. The cidery is new and officially opened its doors in Roseland during Memorial Day weekend. Bryant’s will begin distribution in RVA shortly and is seeking a location for a satellite tasting room in the city slated for an early fall debut. Jerry Thornton says, "I chose Richmond because I live here. I don't think I could exist without both the city and country so having a strong presence in the city [Richmond] is a huge priority for me." The cider is made using local apples from Nelson County with no added sugars or artificial ingredients. Other ciders include Chaider, made using chai spices, and Cucumber Habanero and Hell hop, set for a July release.

In Case You Missed It

Ashland’s historic Cross Brothers Grocery reopened May 26 at South Railroad Avenue and has been revamped as Ashland Meat Company. The spot offers local products, prepared food, a full-service butcher, and a pretty solid beer and wine selection. Check it out, and while you’re there, you can try a sandwich such as the Ashland Hoagie on a La Bella Vita hoagie roll with Harlow Ridge Farms sweet Italian sausage, house-made marinara and fresh mozz.

Happy Empanada very quietly opened their brick-and-mortar location at 1203 Westover Hills Blvd. last month. Co-owner Linda Anderson said they plan to launch delivery through UberEats soon, making it even easier to indulge in their Panamanian treats. Happy Empanada is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Summertime is when patios come to life. and Nota Bene will unveil a small “outdoor lounge” in front of their restaurant on Friday, June 8. A custom iron railing will create a secluded space, so you can revel in fine Italian wine and pappardelle lamb sugo along Main Street.

Hopefully you got your last fix of Social 52 in time because on Monday, June 4, they shut down shop for “summer break.” The Main Street restaurant announced via the ‘gram they are closing to improve the restaurant and plan to reopen in August.

Twisted Ales Brewing in Manchester posted on social media that they are closing after just one year of business. The post states, “Life has unexpectedly set the Price family on a new and exciting path taking us outside of the great state of Virginia.”

Mayor Stoney awarded the first loan under the city’s new Micro-Enterprise Loan Program on Wednesday, June 6, to 521 Biscuits & Waffles. The loan program is new to the city and available for businesses operating with five employees or less, including the owner (s). The financing ranges from $2,500 to $50,000 and is funded with federal dollars. (press release)

In other food news…

The beer scene continues to get creative. If you’ve ever had a Carvel ice cream cake you know the layer with chocolate crunch is the best — Captain Lawrence Brewing does anyway. The New York brewery released “Fudgie the Beer” a 6 percent stout made using that famous crunch and Carvel fudge. (NBC)

a 6 percent stout made using that famous crunch and Carvel fudge. (NBC) Mexico pretty much said, "Hey Trump you impose tariffs, we will too." The country announced they will levy some $3 billion in tariffs on pork, cheese and whiskey after the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Mexican steel and aluminum. The tariff would lead to higher prices on the products and directly impact pig and dairy farmers. (Eater)

