From Swiss Mountains to Scott's Addition

Richmonders will soon be able to experience the rare indulgence of pairing Alpine-inspired cuisine with Alpine wine.

Brenner Pass, the stylish restaurant in Scott's Addition known for its fondue and European influences, will debut their first house wine, Le Morget, on June 20.

Nathan Conway, owner/wine director for Brenner Pass, says the goal is to offer something unique that reflects their brand.

“I actually started asking about it [a house wine] before we opened so I’m very excited,” says Conway.

The process took almost a year to bring to fruition. Finding a winery willing to produce a wine for the restaurant proved to be difficult — many Swiss wineries don’t produce enough wine to take on other projects or don’t support separate bottle labeling.

Only 1 to 2 percent of Swiss wines are exported— many of the vineyards are small and located along steep hillsides, so the focus is on quality of wine rather than quantity.

Le Morget is made from Chasselas, one of the most prominent white grape varieties in Switzerland. It's known for being smooth, subtle, and almost difficult to describe due to the neutrality of flavor.

“The wine is nothing super elaborate, but it’s a nice everyday wine you can enjoy,” says Conway.

The wine is produced by Domaine Henri Cruchon, a multi-generational family-run winery in Vaud, Switzerland.

Brenner partnered with Domaine Henri Cruchon because of the family's focus on biodynamics, quality, and careful attention to how the grape is grown. The terroir of the region plays a large role in the taste of the grape. Biodynamic wine cultivation eliminates chemical products, herbicides and synthetic fertilizers resulting in an intense, diverse and flavorful taste.

“Biodynamic wine is something Richmond is starting to wake up to,” says Conway. “You end up with a better product compared to commercial development, and quality in wine comes from the quality of the grape and the vineyard … paying attention to what’s going on with the biology matters.”

Conway describes Le Morget as offering honeysuckle and floral aromas, a nice acidity, and a bright, clean, refreshing finish.

“It pairs with a lot of food we serve here such as harder cheeses, cured meats,” says Conway. “With our cuisine we take a lot of flavors from the Alps, and the wine is a natural fit for those flavors.”

The wine will be imported to Williams Corner Wine in Charlottesville and then brought to Richmond. It will be available in the restaurant and for sale ($20 per bottle) in their neighboring pastry and coffee shop, Chairlift.