Richmond Food News: Week of Feb. 27-March 3

This week, bird is the word. Whether it's the new yakitori-focused izakaya from The Rogue Gentlemen team or Mean Bird Food Truck's first restaurant, there's a lot of fowl , no foul. There's also moves, closures, eat-with-your-hands feasting and more:

This vegan fried "chicken" sandwich found a home in my belly, but more of Mean Bird's vegan and meat fried-chicken will find a home at the food truck's new brick-and-mortar restaurant soon. If you thought this was the only poultry news this week, read on. (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Get those eatin' pants ready because the weekend's events are HERE:

This evening, make your way to Jackson Ward for the Saadia's Juicebox & Yoga Bar's grand opening celebration complete with samples, wine and class previews. (Personally, I'm intrigued by the belly acro-yoga and burlesque. (Saadia's Juicebox)

Over in Scott's Addition, Black Heath Meadery is celebrating its second year serving up honey wine, and you can join in on the good times this evening from 3 to 8 p.m., tomorrow from 1 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Also find the release of the meadery's latest: In a Jam, a blueberry and blackberry mead, and the Heat of Passion, a mead made with passion fruit and scotch bonnet peppers. (Black Heath Meadery)

What's better than coffee? DOUBLE COFFEE. Start tomorrow morning with pour overs of Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co.'s double release of the El Obraje geisha and the Finca El Nogal! Sample one or both and pick up one or both to enjoy at home. Fun runs from 10 a.m. to noon, and you can also snag some Nate's Bagels, all at 1903-A Westwood Ave. (Blanchard's Coffee Roasting Co.)

Tomorrow also marks the glorious return of ZZQ, that Texas-barbecue-inspired smoked meat church spreading the gospel of melt-in-your-mouth brisket. While the team is readying its new restaurant right next door to Ardent Craft Ales, you can catch them back at the brewery this Saturday beginning at noon! (I've told you once and I'll tell you again: Get there early to beat the line.) This go-around, the ZZQ team will be slinging brisket, pork spare ribs, smoked sausage, pulled pork, jalapeño mac 'n' cheese, potato salad, frijoles de charro and slaw. They'll also be serving operations manager Russell Cook's kolaches stuffed with greatness, and in tomorrow's case, they'll be stuffed with poppy seeds; strawberries and jalapeños; and lemon curd. The forthcoming restaurant's beverage director, Derek Salerno, even made some limited craft sodas for the occasion. Once more, with feeling, get there early. (ZZQ)

Also on Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m., plant some seeds, literally. Hummingbird Gardens is hosting a seed swap at Perk! Coffee + Lunchbox, wherein you can trade seeds from your favorite fruits, vegetables and flowers for some that are new to you! (BONUS: Any unclaimed seeds will be donated to Renew Richmond.) Grab some coffee, pastries, sammiches and pimento cheese while you're there. (Hummingbird Gardens)

Low-ticket warning: Next Sunday's Filipino feast by The Jackdaw only has 10 seats left, so although this is looking ahead one whole week, be warned that this Kamayan, eat-with-your-hands meal on is almost soooooold out. Grab your $50 ticket here and head to Citizen at 7 p.m. on March 12.

And now for a few (inter)national links:

Food writing seems — and at times can be glamorous — which I'd posit is just one reason so many journalists and bloggers are drawn to it. Many feel an urgency to discuss and share and learn from food and the stories behind it, and some simply want to be heard. Whatever the reasons for choosing the trade, food coverage has become so trendy, so clamorous, that it's its own industry, no longer a beat. This piece in The Ringer takes a long, hard look at the state of food writing, just how it can sustain itself, and how it's become the massive media machine that it is today. Also included is a quote from Richmond mag contributor and man-about-town Jason Tesauro!

takes a long, hard look at the state of food writing, just how it can sustain itself, and how it's become the massive media machine that it is today. Also included is a quote from Richmond mag contributor and man-about-town Jason Tesauro! In Haiti, spaghetti for breakfast is a traditional practice and I think I might just get on that train, too. Here's a great story on how the Italian dish became a staple in Haiti, and how the culture made it its own. #SpaghettiIsAnAlwaysFood. (Eater)

Till next time, all I want now is pasta, send help.