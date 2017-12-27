Chefs in Shape: The Finale

The following is a sneak peek from our January 2018 issue, on newsstands now.

“Literally lift your butt cheeks up,” explained (and demonstrated) Cassi Niemann, one of our fitness coaches. During her September master class on the rowing machine, a ragtag group of Richmonders you may know shifted their pork-belly-soft derrières properly onto the rower. “Cassi just inspired a new favorite hashtag,” quipped Brittanny Anderson, chef/co-owner of Metzger and Brenner Pass.

And it went like this, twice a week, for months.

A study in the European Journal of Social Psychology declared: “On average, it takes more than two months before a new behavior becomes automatic — 66 days to be exact.” In August, a dozen restaurant-industry lifers set out to fundamentally alter their behavior by fitting a fitness regimen into their crazy-busy, high-stress, often-nocturnal and frequently decadent lives. We chose Richmond Balance, a smaller gym where we wouldn’t get lost in — or discouraged by — a sea of spandexed eye candy. “This gym,” said our head trainer, owner Hunter Rhoades, “is about doing things properly. Functional movements and strength for your whole life in that battle versus gravity as we get older.”

By December, the 12 had been reduced like veal stock to a robust five who stuck with their regimen religiously. There are no dramatic infomercial photos of an RVA chef standing Bowflex–thin inside an oversized pair of trousers. Before and after shots of turkey arms and body-fat indicators will never surface. “Besides,” said one restaurateur, “when is someone going to point out that fat is where the flavor is?”

Instead, you’ll notice around town a quiet shift in priorities, portion sizes and the client base at Pedal Power Bicycles. In an industry known for grinding its professionals into chronic pain, habitual hangovers, mental health issues and addiction, a number of Richmond’s chefs, bartenders and restaurateurs forged a beneficial habit; not in the name of bikini bods, but for the sake of extending careers and quality of life. Isn’t it time that the people who nourish us finally nourish themselves? Maybe, as the saying goes, we’ll still never trust a skinny chef. Yet, from now on, we should all sure as hell insist on a healthy one.

BETH DIXON

Bar Director at Comfort and Pasture

“I joined because I am overweight, and I wanted to be healthier,” Beth Dixon says. “My main goal was to stick with it and get a routine going.” In three months, she missed only two workouts and went from zero exercise to three or four times per week. She loves dead lifts, loathes split squats, and bikes to and from work when she can. “Everything is down in the basement at Pasture. I used to just give up. Now there are nights when we start talking gym and end up doing squats in the restaurant.”

Dixon’s go-to snack is a cheese stick and fruit. For lunch, she aims for high-protein salads and avocados. “I did really well for a while cutting calories. Then I fell off and climbed back on.” In a notoriously unhealthy industry, while surrounded by all the pisco sours and pimento cheese a girl could want, Dixon shed 12 pounds and added a new dimension to her life. She’s an industry leader, a working mom and easily our Chefs in Shape 2017 MVP.

BRITTANNY ANDERSON

Chef/Co-owner of Metzger Bar & Butchery, Brenner Pass, Chairlift

Overseeing two restaurants, a cafe and scores of employees takes its toll. Brittanny Anderson’s goal wasn’t necessarily to drop weight, “but to get some kind of activity that doesn’t involve lifting bags of food,” she says. “I lost 15 pounds, tightened up and hung out with really cool people.” For Anderson, the group approach worked because “I’m best when I’m held accountable.”

Anderson focused on bench-pressing and dead lifts. “I feel strong. After I work out, I’m stoked and hungry.” Her new routine also includes lunch. “That’s my biggest meal of the day,” she says. “I love the healthy Mediterranean vibe at CAVA. Lentils, pickles and yogurt are my favorite after a workout.” Anderson is drinking less and reaching for wine or cocktails instead of beer. “When you’re consistently working and working out, you can’t afford to feel shitty.”

People are noticing. And more than compliments, Anderson hears an opportunity for change: “When one person does something healthy, everyone follows suit. My sous chef worked out with me the whole time, and we’re a little more thoughtful about what we cook here. It brought our relationship closer, and it’s great to support each other in a way that’s not at work.”