Art by All

× Expand Shannon Castleman, executive director of Oakwood Arts + P35 Gallery, scheduled to open this summer in Church Hill (Photo by Jay Paul)

There’s a rusty playground set missing its swings outside the egg yolk-yellow, flat-topped 90-year-old building at the corner of P and 35th streets in north Church Hill. Inside it smells — understandably — stale, but natural light saturates the place and illuminates in golden shafts the dust motes floating around Shannon Castleman. She points out a chalkboard in the front room of the Sunday-school-turned-daycare-center. “This is one of the original boards,” she says. “The manufacturer’s sticker on it says 1925.”

I glance up at the vintage tin ceilings of the school building as Castleman leads me on a tour, and marvel at the white columns spaced evenly in the large central room, soon to be a classroom area housing computers and art supplies. A tiny room toward the rear will be the darkroom where students can develop their photographs, Castleman tells me, and in the front, there’s studio space. The building was designed by Charles M. Robinson, one of Virginia’s architectural godfathers. He designed more than 400 public schools throughout the state, including Richmond’s Binford Middle in 1915 and Thomas Jefferson High in 1930, as well as James Madison University and buildings on the University of Richmond’s campus. I’m a sucker for old buildings because they usually have a story to tell. Castleman’s new initiative, Oakwood Arts + P35 Gallery, is about to write this space’s next chapter.

× Expand Oakwood Arts + P35 Gallery will occupy a church at 3511 P St. built in 1906, as well as the adjacent structure, which was built by respected architect Charles Robinson in 1927. (Photo by Maya Jackson)

In mid-March, Oakwood Arts + P35 Gallery was founded, with Castleman at the helm as executive director. An artist, photographer and adjunct professor in Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Photography & Film, Castleman returned to the U.S. last year after living 10 years abroad. Her first job out of college was teaching photography at Dar Al Hekma College, a women’s university in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The experience helped shape her artistic philosophy and worldview.

“My students saw me as an anomaly — a woman, an artist, a photographer, pursuing her dream and making a career of it,” she says as we sit in the sanctuary next door at 3511 P St. For now, it’s still the church it has been since 1906, when it was called Thomas Branch Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church. Jesus and winged angels still keep watch from a colorful mural behind the pulpit, though no one has worshiped there in years. As part of Castleman’s vision, the church will be transformed into an exhibition space — where a group of emerging local artists will choose what to show, on a rotating basis. The building, dubbed P35 Gallery, will host art-related events — film screenings, theater productions, lectures, spoken-word performances.

Her students in the Middle East, and her experiences teaching and building community-driven art programs in places like Singapore, Vietnam and Cuba taught Castleman the importance of inclusion in artistic spaces, and making those spaces accessible to all. “In some ways, it made me more sensitive to being the ‘outsider,’ to knowing what it feels like to be the ‘other.’ Inclusion is crucial.”

Artists need to leave to see, she says plainly. “When you’re taken out of your own culture, and then you reenter it, you see it with new eyes and it energizes your work.” In Richmond’s art community, “we’re getting there, but we’re not there yet,” she says, noting that our creative spaces don’t always reflect the diversity of the city. “The goal for Oakwood Arts is to introduce people in this neighborhood to local creative pockets, include them in the overall narrative of our art culture, and prepare them for creative industries with practical applications, like filmmaking and photography.”

Then, too, she hopes to learn from the neighbors. She’s friendly, and has already started building bonds in the community. When I pull up for our interview, she’s across the street from the church chatting with Carl, a longtime Oakwood resident. A young lady whose home sits on the opposite block wanders over a few minutes later, saying she’s been curious about the church and yellow building for a while. Castleman answers her questions and invites her to come experience the art center for herself when it opens. “Everyone has something to learn, and everyone has something to teach,” she tells me later.

× Expand The tin ceiling inside the Oakwood Arts space, original to the 1927 building (Photo by Brock Saunders)

Skill building is an essential component of Oakwood Arts + P35 Gallery’s mission. In this way, the program is similar to another distinctive Richmond art organization, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond. Founded in 1963 by Elisabeth Scott Bocock in a house in Church Hill, VisArts was then known as the Hand Workshop. It gave local craftsmen and artists a supportive atmosphere to hone their skills and display their work, and offered art classes and programming to the community. At Oakwood Arts, area teens and adults will be able to take tech-based art classes, where instructors teach them how to use Photoshop and other graphic design tools, edit film and video, build websites to market their work, create portfolios, and more. Additionally, recreational art classes will be offered on a sliding scale, and seniors may sign up for technology and basic computer skills classes. “We want to bridge the digital divide,” Castleman says.