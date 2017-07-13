× Expand Tommy Kranz, interim superintendent of Richmond Public Schools (Photo courtesy Richmond Public Schools)

The dismissal of Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Dana Bedden at the end of June meant that a rookie School Board and the division as a whole faced a critical transition while it searches for a permanent replacement.

The board turned inward to an experienced hand, Tommy Kranz, who assumed duties on July 1 as interim superintendent. Kranz, 58, is the division’s chief operating officer. He’s entering his fourth year with RPS after working with school systems in Tennessee and Florida, as well as in the private sector.

“What I hope to bring is someone who is going to work extremely hard, that’s going to continue to move the ball forward for the district with an emphasis on customer service and ensuring we do the best thing we can for the students here in Richmond Public Schools,” he says.

Will he apply for the open superintendent job? It’s “too early” to decide, Kranz says. But at least one School Board member hopes he does.

“I think the world of Tommy, and I would seriously hope he would ask to be considered,” says Jonathan Young, the Westover Hills-anchored 4th District representative.

The board must fill the opening before the end of the calendar year.