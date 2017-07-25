You Can Ring My Bell

× Expand Illustration by Christiana Sandoval Woodard

During a visit to Denmark, I saw what a city looks like when bicycles are given primacy over cars. Greater Richmond isn’t quite yet Copenhagen, but it’s a similarly sized mini-metropolis with plenty of pedestrian-friendly thoroughfares that could be transformed by a bike-savvy populace. It’s not going to happen in five years or maybe even 10, but if we raise our kids as bold pedalists, a greener, quieter, person-powered and less congested cityscape awaits the next generation.

Yet that’s only part of the “why” behind a biking family. There’s also the fitness piece. With our septet spanning 4 to 45 years old, a family jog or trip to the gym is out of the question. Put us all on bikes, however, and our gears find natural synchronicity. My middle-schoolers like to sprint ahead and back again, which peeves my fifth- and ninth-graders, but pushes them all to tire their youthful legs. With baby and cargo on board, I get a decent workout from the extra weight, even if we only hover around cruising speed. And when we’re all together, Mama Bear rides my super-fast mountain bike, so she can either take it easy or compete like it’s the UCI Road World Championships all over again.

Next, there’s the discovery. A bicycle goes where GPS won’t and your car can’t. It’s like getting lost on foot in a foreign city, except you’re in your own ZIP code stumbling upon alleys and byways, shortcuts and long trails that reveal themselves only when you’re exploring at the granular level that handlebars allow.

Before any of my kids had their own gear, they got the bike bug by riding in my trailer. Keep your eyes on Craigslist; there’s always a family outgrowing their single or double contraption that connects to any regular bike, turning Dad’s fixie into a hip rickshaw. Stocked with sippy cups, snacks, diapers and a blanket, a daddy with a toddler and trailer are unstoppable. In Richmond, every passer-by will wave and every coffee shop lets you use the potty like it’s City Code.

But you’re petrified of traffic and texting drivers. I get it. So hit the parks and trails. Bryan Park on North Side has expansive areas with rolling hills, paved trails and no cars. There’s also plenty of off-road riding that’s ideal for beginners. Along the river, the mountain biking inside and around Forest Hill Park is fantastic for experienced riders, and, nearby, there’s the Belle Isle Skills Area with challenges for every level. For road bikes, the Virginia Capital Trail along Route 5 offers manageable hills for a chill ride and ample miles for day-trippers looking to picnic. And Pocahontas State Park is close enough that you can wear out the kids before lunch and then hit its waterpark and camp out or tuck them in back home by dinner.

Start ’em early. There was a time when every kid wanted a bike, because it gave her freedom. Plus, it was a quicker and cooler way to school. Now, everyone drives their kids and is terrified of them riding on the road. Note to parents: One day soon, they’ll be behind the wheel of a one-ton automobile. Why not build their road awareness, confidence and independence long before there’s so much more at stake? Biking, like swimming, is not only a leisure activity, it’s a life skill that’s also mighty useful and fun.

For the littlest little ones, strap on a helmet and get them to a scoot bike right away; before 2 years old, even. These bikes are tiny, light, easy to pack for the park or Grandma’s house, and they have no pedals, so the kids learn to balance on their own. This means that many a tot now graduates from scoot bike to regular bike without ever using training wheels. If you’ve got bigger kids, find an open field with soft grass on a Saturday morning, give them a push and take it slow. They’ll topple over, and you’ll fret, but they’ll be all right. By Sunday afternoon, you’ll probably have to restock the Band-Aids, but your kid will be a rider.