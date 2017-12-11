The Ball Will Rise Again

× Expand Photo by Thinkstock

Richmond's inverse-Times Square tradition is back: The HofGarden event space and beer garden in Scott's Addition's Hofheimer Building will host the New Year’s Eve Ball Rise Dec. 31 into the wee hours of the new year.

The Ball Rise tradition started in 2006 above the Byrd Theatre in Carytown and ended in 2012 when the event drew such large crowds that it became too expensive to host. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery held the event in 2013, and the Ball Rise hasn’t been seen since.

The 40-foot Ball Rise was originated by Byrd Theatre Manager Todd Schall-Vess, who says, “I think it’s pretty neat that the tradition will be moving from one 89-year-old building to another.” (The Byrd Theatre and the Hofheimer Building were both built in 1928.)

Bobby Kruger, general manager of The HofGarden, explains that permits to erect the tower have been submitted to the city and, if approved, the ball will rise above the venue on New Year's Eve. The event at The HofGarden is ticketed, and the Ball Rise is not part of a street festival as in previous years in Carytown. “We’re thrilled to have this tradition come to Scott’s Addition” he says. “If the community embraces the idea, it could grow into an outdoor event in years to come.”

The Ball Rise will take place on The HofGarden's rooftop bar, during the venue's New Year’s Eve party, 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, through 2 a.m. on Jan. 1. The event is ticketed; general admission tickets are $35, and VIP tickets are $50 each. More information and tickets will be available at The HofGarden's website.