Hey, Listen!

Children of the ’80s and ’90s will most likely remember their original Nintendo systems and “The Legend of Zelda” game that debuted in the United States in 1987. It presented players with an immersive experience and music that transcended the sound limitations of the 8-bit system. Hear those memorable scores again when Georgia-based rock band Bit Brigade performs “The Legend of Zelda” at Gallery5 on April 11. A member of the band will perform a speedrun of “The Legend of Zelda” on the Nintendo Entertainment System live onstage.

8 p.m. 200 W. Marshall St. $10 to $12.

804-678-8863 or galleryfive.org