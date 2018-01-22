Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Jan. 22, 2018:

State of the City

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will give his “state of the city” address on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School (1000 Mosby St.). During an interview in late December, Stoney described some of the past year’s accomplishments, such as fixing 25,000 potholes and repairing 1,600 alleys. In addition, he said, “We got our fiscal house in order.” The event is open to the public; limited parking is available.

School Names Hearing

As discussion continues about Richmond’s Monument Avenue statues, Petersburg — a city in which about 78 percent of the residents are African-American — is considering changing the names of three elementary schools named for Confederate generals. A public hearing originally set for Jan. 17 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Petersburg High School cafeteria (3101 Johnson Road). The schools in question are named after Robert E. Lee, A.P. Hill and J.E.B. Stuart. The Petersburg School Board is also inviting input through an online survey through the end of the day on Wednesday.

NASCAR Returns

Richmond Raceway gears up for 2018 NASCAR action with a Season Launch Spectacular on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 25 and 26. Admission is $10 for adults and no charge for ages 12 and younger to attend the event, which will include a NASCAR Heat 2 tournament, a look at the new Richmond Raceway simulator and a chance to meet Team Racing Virginia members. You can have your photo taken with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, too. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

‘King of Crimes’

In 1807, a former vice president was arrested and brought to Richmond to face charges of treason in front of a packed courtroom of curious citizens, who were witness to a parade of "famous double-crossers, spies, villains, cipher letters and thunderous speeches.” Now Aaron Burr is on trial again in “King of Crimes,” a new play written by best-selling author David L. Robbins that opens Saturday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse at the Dominion Energy Center; the play runs through Feb. 2. $12 to $28. 804-592-3400 or dominionenergycenter.com.