Welcome to the Monday Rundown, where Richmond magazine's editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the region over the week ahead.

For the week of Feb. 19, 2018:

× Expand Science Museum of Virginia climate and earth scientist Jeremy Hoffman (left) shares results from the museum’s summer 2017 urban heat-island study with U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin. During his presentation on Wednesday, Hoffman will explain the study, which shows the census blocks in Richmond that warmed up the most from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 13, 2017, one of the hottest days of the summer. “This has huge implications for energy use and human health in the city of Richmond,” Hoffman says. (Photo courtesy Science Museum of Virginia)

Exploring Climate Change

There are plenty of opinions about climate change, especially when discussion turns to the benefits versus costs of reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. But what are the facts? The Science Museum of Virginia (2500 W. Broad St.) is exploring the issue with “Climate Connections,” a five-part Wednesday lecture series starting Wednesday, Feb. 21, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Dome theater. SMV climate and earth scientist Jeremy Hoffman and Carrie McDougall of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Office of Education will lead the first talk, titled “How Is Climate Change Affecting Me?”

Hoffman, who came to the museum in 2016, says that both his position and the climate programming included in this lecture series are supported by a $477,052 Environmental Literacy Grant from NOAA. He says the first lecture will look at how climate change affects daily life in the Richmond area — such as the flowering of trees, allergy seasons, and the arrival of fall and the first frost — and address “the steps we can take to become more resilient to these changes now and in the future.” The series continues Feb. 28 (“How Is Climate Change Impacting My Dinner?”), March 7 (“What Is Climate Change Costing Me?”), March 14 (“Is Climate Change Making Me Sick?”) and March 21 (“Climate Change — Are We Ready?”). Admission is free, but reservations are required; call 804-864-1400 or register online.

‘Yesterday’s Stories, Today’s Inspiration’

As Black History Month draws to a close, one of the places in the city that celebrates black history all year long has a new exhibition. “Yesterday's Stories, Today’s Inspiration” is a photographic exhibition of everyday African-Americans in the 19th century, going to church and school and enjoying rare moments in their lives. The first phase of the two-part exhibition opens Friday, Feb. 23, at 6 p.m. at the museum at 122 W. Leigh St. 804-780-9093 or blackhistorymuseum.org.

Monster Trucks at the Coliseum

THIS FRIDAY AND SATURDAY! It’s the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series at the Richmond Coliseum! Featuring Blue Thunder! Monster Mutt Rottweiler! El Toro Loco! Megalodon! And more monster trucks competing for a bid to enter the Monster Jam World Challenge! Wheelies! Doughnuts! Racing! And plenty of action! Friday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m.! And again on Saturday at 7 p.m.! That’s three shows! It’s the Triple Threat tour! Tickets available at ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000! YEAH!

Zest Fest Celebrates 50 Years of Meals on Wheels

FeedMore’s annual gala Zest Fest returns Saturday, Feb. 24, celebrating the golden anniversary (50 years) of Meals on Wheels, the program providing meal delivery to seniors and the homebound. At this fundraiser for FeedMore, attendees will spend the evening being wined and dined by the area’s top chefs and restaurateurs. Participating chefs include Sara Ayyash of The Jefferson Hotel, Velma Johnson of Mama J’s, Tony Sappal of India K’Raja, Christine Wansleben of Mise En Place and Zach Wingold of Casa del Barco. In addition to dinner, guests will enjoy wine and beer tastings, a raffle for trips, a silent auction, and dancing to the sounds of the Blue Tips Rhythm Revue band. According to FeedMore, last year’s Zest Fest raised enough funds to provide more than 681,000 meals to those who face hunger across Central Virginia. $150. More details and tickets

RVA Bootleggers Ball at The Rabbit Hole

Flapper finery is the order of the evening for the RVA Bootleggers Ball, set for 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at The Rabbit Hole, the speakeasy under Vagabond, 700 E. Broad St.

Be the bee’s knees at this 1920s-themed fundraiser to benefit the Richmond Coalition of Police. Entertainment includes The Krewe & DJ Neili Neil. Admission is $50, which includes two beverage tickets and light hors d’oeuvres.