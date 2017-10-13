Meet the Pressers

× Expand Buskey Cider (Photo by Justin Chesney)

Eric Cioffi

Courthouse Creek Cider

1581 Maidens Road, Maidens

804-543-3157, courthousecreek.com

Eric Cioffi revels in the lack of boundaries in cider making, partly because true cider making disappeared so long ago. “So much information was lost,” he says. “It’s up to us to find the right yeast to pair with the right apple.”

“I’m not a purist,” says Cioffi, who, along with wife and fellow California transplant Liza, own recently opened Courthouse Creek Cider in Goochland. Infusions, natural adjuncts such as fruit juices and nontraditional ingredients like hops are all on the table.

That isn’t to say everything is high-tech and cutting-edge. Flavors are experimental, but the fermenting approach is a “throwback to natural cider making,” Cioffi says.

Wooden barrels, previously used for spirits and wines, add depth. And it is unfiltered, for maximum flavor and body. The resulting ciders are natural and exceptionally rustic, blended from as many as eight different types of locally sourced apples. Eventually those blends will be anchored by Cioffi’s own apples, grown on 4 1/2 acres containing 24 different varieties of heirloom apples, from Parmar (traditionally a brandy-making apple) to the very juicy King David.

Blends aren’t the only game. Cioffi has begun experimenting with single varietals, rolling out a cider made from the Black Twig apple, known for its tart taste and heavy tannins. Originally from Tennessee, the Black Twig is said to have been Andrew Jackson’s cider apple of choice.

TRY THIS: The Amuse Bouche

A light and bubbly cider, fermented with Viognier grape skins from Blenheim Winery in Charlottesville. Perfect for porch drinking.

Diane Flynt

Foggy Ridge Cider

1328 Pine View Road, Dugspur

276-398-2337, foggyridgecider.com

If you were wondering who restarted hard cider making in Virginia, look no further than Diane Flynt of Foggy Ridge Cider. Opened in 1997, Foggy Ridge, in tiny, far western Dugspur, was the first hard cidery in the South since Prohibition.

“We make cider like winemakers make wine,” says Flynt, a three-time James Beard Award nominee.

Flynt has built up three orchards to supply Foggy Ridge. Her apple trees are a who’s who of heirloom varieties, from the well-known Hewe’s Crab to the obscure Tremlett’s Bitter, blended to add depth and tannins. She even has a few prized Harrison trees.

A purist, Flynt avoids flavor adjuncts and trendy additives like hops. She is inspired by old Colonial and English cider making, employing some of their blending preferences and using just the right yeasts and her own palate to “coax the most flavor out of the apples.”

The resulting bright, clean ciders demand to be enjoyed leisurely. That’s especially true of Foggy Ridge’s limited-edition ciders, available only when the proper apple varieties are available. One is the Pippin Gold Port sweet dessert cider, a single varietal of Newton Pippins blended with AppleJack, an apple brandy from Laird & Company, which is purported to be America’s oldest commercial distillery.

TRY THIS: Serious Cider

A slightly fruity blend of Colonial and English apples with good acid; would have been enjoyed by the Founding Fathers if they’d had Flynt to blend it for them.

Will Correll

Buskey Cider

2910 W. Leigh St.

804-355-0100, buskeycider.com

Ciders can be too strong for some drinkers, with an alcohol level markedly higher than that of, say, a lager.

Will Correll, the founder of Buskey Cider in Scott’s Addition, says he kept that foremost in mind when he opened his shop in April 2016.

His watchwords?

Approachable, drinkable, affordable.

Correll favors common apple varieties, like Gala and Empire, which are less expensive than many cider and heirloom apples, and allow him to keep costs down.

Another way Buskey departs from convention is packaging. The product is cranked out not in bottles but in cans and even, yes, kegs — filled regularly from the company’s 60 barrel-fermentation tanks. As a result, if you find a cider on tap at an area restaurant, it’s probably going to be a Buskey.

Thankfully, Correll’s populist push hasn’t compromised his product’s quality.

If Buskey manages to achieve the depth and complexity of a craft cider, it’s in large part thanks to the cidery’s “fining” — the process by which it is filtered. Buskey’s “cross-flow filtration” is key. It doesn’t strip the flavor or color from the yeasts and is one of the elements that gives the drink its character.

An active collaborator, Correll has also produced a number of small-batch, barrel-fermented ciders in conjunction with the spirits community. The latest experiment: Habañero Honey, fermented in barrels from Belle Isle Craft Spirits, the area moonshine specialist, and the Virginia Distillery Company. Make that Honey Habañero, given the way it unfolds — smooth at the start, it steadily builds to a scorching finish.