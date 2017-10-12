Apple Treats by Any Other Name

× Expand Apple-kissed foie gras at Shagbark (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Apple-kissed Foie Gras

Shagbark, $18

According to Chef de Cuisine Aaron Cross, you might find your creamy foie gras “steak” atop grilled Sally Lunn bread and crunchy oat strudel, cooled with apple-rosemary sorbet. Or under whipped mascarpone, Virginia maple syrup and spiced apple butter. The house-made accoutrements change frequently, drawing from the restaurant’s assorted preserves.

Apple cobbler at European Deli (Photo by Sarah Barton)

Apple Cobbler

European Deli, $6.99 per pound

Dried apples collapse across an airy sponge cake, as light as a fairy bed that’s been shingled with slivered almonds and walnut chunks. Sold by the piece, a slice will set you back less than $3, leaving enough dough left over for Nalewka Babuni honey apple wine from Poland at $19.99.

Ole Time Apple Fried Pie at Country Food and Furniture (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Ole Time Apple Fried Pie

Country Food and Furniture, $2.39

The thick, flaky crust of this single-serve hand pie bursts with juicy tree fruit, growing exponentially better when warmed and topped with a scoop of Trickling Springs Creamery Caramel Latte ice cream (Spiced Apple isn’t available until November), also available at this Powhatan country store.

Chocolate Caramel Apple at Chocolates by Kelly (Photo by Sarah Barton)

Chocolate Caramel Apple

Chocolates by Kelly, $8

Remember those waxy Kraft caramels Mom melted for an apple topcoat? The opposite of those quasi-homemade confections are these shareable, 1-pound craft bombs. A grapevine stake holds buttery caramel topped with swirled white and dark chocolate, its slick wrapper covering a crisp, juicy Granny Smith.

Fennel and Black Pepper Apple Wood Smoked Salmon with Potato and Apple Gratin, Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Butternut Squash with Pomegranate Molasses from WellFed (Photo by Allison Schumacher)

Fennel and Black Pepper Apple Wood Smoked Salmon with Potato and Apple Gratin, Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Butternut Squash with Pomegranate Molasses

From WellFed, week of Oct. 15, prices vary, egourmetrva.com

Wellfed is a prepared meal service offered by chefs Ellie Basch and Brian Coates. How it works: Select entrees and add-ons the Thursday prior when the menu is posted, order online, and dinner is delivered the following week. Also available in October: oven-roasted chicken salad with roasted pecans and apples in ginger dressing.