Woodford Reserve's Pair and Share Project Partner

Assistant Manager Jon Cecil prepares the Woodford Raspberry Manhattan
Drink: Woodford Raspberry Manhattan —Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Chambord, bitters, maraschino-soaked raspberries
Dish: Blackened beef tenderloin tips with Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select bearnaise
“As soon as I started earning money, I started spending it on bourbon,” says Louisville, Kentucky, native Jon Cecil. Describing himself as bourbon-obsessed, he has always held a special place in his heart for Woodford Reserve. Upon moving to Virginia, he saw a niche market for a refined cocktail program and brought his vast experience with bourbon to the River City. While brainstorming cocktail pairings, he thought it would be “a good thing to pair a little sweet with a little savory,” and, with Chef Tim Jones, decided to unite rich beef tenderloin with sweet berries. For a small plate, Jones created a dish of tenderloin tips served with creamy bourbon bearnaise. Cecil’s Manhattan comes straight-up and features maraschino-soaked raspberries in addition to raspberry liquor and bitters.
Blackened beef tenderloin tips with Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select bearnaise and the Woodford Raspberry Manhattan
