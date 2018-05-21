Good-for-You to Go

Owner Haluk Ural runs a “no-subscription, no-commitment meal service with no [minimums] — you can order a single dinner.” Fitness enthusiasts utilize this paleo-, vegan- and clean-eating-focused kitchen with Whole 30 options. Ural suggests the turkey Bolognese “spaghetti,” featuring zucchini noodles with a tangy meat sauce (the vegan option has a spicy tofu crumble), or hand-torn tofu Buffalo bites.

Bonus: Use promo code First1 for 10 percent off your first order.

Cost: Dinner for two is $19.

Ordering: Order by Friday for Monday pickup at city locations; delivery is unavailable.

Owned by clinical nutritionist Jessica Godfrey, Daily Jars offers eats that are gluten-, dairy- and soy-free, with no refined sugars. Most are complete boards — for example, rainbow salad with red cabbage, yellow bell pepper and cherry tomatoes, topped with chickpeas or wild salmon in a turmeric dressing. Decadent add-ons include raw chocolate mousse and blueberry coconut-milk chia pudding.

Bonus: The containers are compostable/recyclable.

Cost: Dinner for two is $21 (plus delivery).

Ordering: Reserve Thursday for Monday delivery or pick up at city locations.

Chef/owner Blair Grossman says his gluten-free subscription service, which he created in 2003 and operates with the help of Chef Gene Castelluccio, has always been “guilt-free gourmet.” Nutritional labels for dishes, such as Salmon Rockefeller and Southwest turkey meatloaf, come on anaerobic packaging that keeps the meals fresh for up to 12 days.

Bonus: Nationwide shipping with a Mechanicsville retail store.

Cost: Dinner for two is $25 (delivery included).

Ordering: Choose from five-, eight- or 10-meal plans; order on Monday for Friday or Saturday delivery.

Support Suppers aids stressed households by dropping off family-style meals with minimal cleanup. There’s some flash — spicy pimento cheese shrimp-and-grit cakes arrive with salad packed in mason jars, bread with honey butter, drinks and dessert in a reusable, insulated cooling/thermal bag that the recipient keeps. This is upscale comfort — not diet — food meant as a gift.

Bonus: Handwritten sympathy or encouragement notes.

Cost: Dinner for two is $60 (delivery included).

Ordering: For next-week delivery, order a week out.

Chef-prepared meals with gluten-free and vegan options, a la carte soup, salad, roasted vegetables, and baked goods. Favorite meal: gluten-free braciola: power-greens-stuffed flank steak with tomato sauce, vegetables and garlic polenta.

Bonus: Need hors d’oeuvres delivered for a party? WELLFED is a division of Everyday Gourmet catering.

Cost: Dinner for two runs $24 to $29 (plus delivery fee).

Ordering: For Tuesday delivery, order by Thursday of the previous week.