Richmond Food News: Week of April 23-27

× Expand For our new video series, "Feedback," I traveled to Little Nickel to get the scoop on what diners thought of the newest addition to Forest Hill's restaurant scene.

Feedback

This week we debut our new RVAdiner-on-the-street video series, "Feedback" — click above to check it out — where I hit the town, talk to guests and get the scoop on the newest Richmond restaurants. For our first video, I traveled to South Side and checked out Forest Hill's new Polynesian-inspired eatery, Little Nickel, from multi-restaurant owners Katrina and Johnny Giavos. I learned that the cocktails are something to remember (or help you not remember) and lamb-anything is the way to go.

Farmers Unknown

Many of us take concepts like minimum wage and overtime for granted and are unaware of the rights migrant farmworkers in Virginia are denied. Dolores Huerta, a political activist, played a pivotal role in gaining rights for farmworkers in America during the ’60s and ’70s. Although her work paved the way, there are still many strides to be taken. Learn more about Huerta’s work and the struggles of migrant farmworkers in Virginia, including details about a documentary screening and panel discussion May 1 at The Valentine. (Richmond magazine)

Creating a Safe Space

Local chef Joe Sparatta of Heritage and Southbound recently opened up to us about his struggles with alcoholism and wants people in the industry to know they aren’t alone. Read Sparatta’s poignant story and learn about his partnership with Comfort/Pasture’s Jason Alley to create a Richmond chapter of Ben’s Friends, an organization that aims to provide a support system for restaurant industry workers battling addiction. (Richmond magazine)

Takeout Time

Our May issue, hot off the presses and hitting newsstands now, is all about takeout. Check out the roundup of Richmond’s great takeout spots and the new dining trend that is sweeping the country. We had so much to share, it couldn’t quite fit in print, so head to our Food and Drink section for some cool extras including pro takeout tips, a night in the life of a delivery driver, and some of the best local spots for seafood and sweets to go.

Henrico Meals Tax

The recent meals tax increase in the city of Richmond was hit with strong opposition from many restaurateurs and residents. Gary Robertson takes a look at the impact of Henrico’s meals tax, in place since 2014, and the projects it has helped fund at public schools throughout the county. (Richmond magazine)

ZZQ for Dinner (Really)

If you’re familiar with ZZQ, you know their barbecue goes fast. The running joke around town is that although they stay open until 6 p.m., they're a lunch-only spot because they always run out before closing time. Well, the BBQ gods have smiled on us: Starting Saturday, April 28, ZZQ will launch dinner service from 5 to 10 p.m. and be open for dinner every Friday and Saturday. In celebration that day there will be live music, the garage doors will be wide open and the scent of brisket will fill the air. The pitmasters will also unveil a few items from their new bar menu, including a brisket poutine, orancini mac and cheese, and pickles and cheese with spicy pecans.

Hardywood Spreads the Love

Last week, on the heels of the recent opening of its West Creek outpost, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery announced they will start distributing their beer in Atlanta. This week they revealed a partnership with Mims Distribution company to bring their brews to Raleigh-Durham. The brewery says that the West Creek location allows them to increase their production capacity and share their beer in other markets along the East Coast. Where to next, Hardywood? (News release)

Parlez-vous French Food Fest?

Celebrate the 10th year of the French Food Festival by strolling through the Parisian-style marketplace, sipping on a nice pinot noir and experiencing French culinary delights with flair from master chef Paul Elbing as well as local chefs Sean Murphy (Lady Nawlins), Mike Ledesma (Perch), Michael McClure (Lulu’s) and John Maxwell. The two-day event takes place at 1503 Michaels Road Friday, April 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expect classic baked goods such as croissants and baguettes, pommes frites, a variety of crepes, ratatouille, and much more. (News release)

Hop Over to Hopewell

Don’t be scared to cross the bridge to Hopewell; they come in peace and with a shared love of craft beer, not to mention a pretty amazing view of the Appomattox River. Hopewell hosts the third annual Wonder City Craft Beer Festival at the Festival Park on Saturday, April 28, from noon to 6 p.m. featuring over 30 beers from breweries across the state, along with food from Saucy’s BBQ (I was told to try the Q-balls), Gregory’s Grill and Boka Tako. “I hope people take away a certain optimism that Hopewell is doing its part to be an asset for the greater Richmond area, and there’s a little town that’s complementing what Richmond has going on,” says Becky McDonough of the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce.

Get Jammed

Cider will be flowing Saturday, April 28, from noon to 9 p.m. at Blue Bee Cider for the Spring Invitational: Virginia Cider Jam. Six cideries from across the state are traveling to Richmond and bringing their finest small-production (6,000 cases a year or less) berry-based ciders with them.

Courtney Mailey, Blue Bee founder, says this year the focus is on shining a light on smaller producers and celebrating the many interpretations of ciders, specifically in Virginia. “We hope that you taste something unexpected, meet some new cider-making faces, and take home a bottle or two of something that you would have had to drive hours to experience. … These ciders are mostly made only once a year; it may be your only chance to taste or buy them.”

Brunch kicks off at noon with a clarinet quartet and berry-inspired dishes from Mean Bird, and Agriberry CSA and Farm plans to sell fresh fruit. Blue Bee plans to unveil a collab with Nightingale ice cream for a sweet treat made using the cidery's Mill Race Bramble (Virginia's original berry-infused cider). There’s also a single exclusive keg tap of Fanfare, a wild mulberry cider, that has not been produced in three years due to late-spring freezes.

The Cobra Spin

Snake Leg Biscuits, anyone? Yes, you read that correctly. Last week I mentioned the opening of Cobra Cabana in the former Black Sheep spot; this week I have some deets to share. The plan is for Cabana to open its doors mid-August, and owner Herbie Abernathy says he will whisk us all away with indulgent tastes, potions and elixirs. “Basically, it’s going to be a kickass rock 'n' roll bar that serves over-the-top drinks, with a killer kitchen that serves incredible, affordable food,” says Abernathy. He describes the vibe as "An oasis for top-secret organizations and a respite from the doldrums of normal everyday eating and drinking.” As for food, expect regional favorites made in house, and six or seven “very special food items” with “the Cobra spin.”

A New Paint Job at Casa del Barco

The Casa del Barco at Short Pump recently got a facelift from world-renowned Mexican-American mural artist Curiot Favio Martinez. The Casa del Barco location on the canal is heavily decorated with colorful murals, and the owners realized something was missing at Short Pump. Martinez says, “The power of murals is that it brings the art to the people and exposes it to people who normally wouldn't go to an art gallery." The new mural features bright, vivid colors and is an ode to Mexican folklore.

Beer, Wine, Maymont

It seems word has spread that the Beer & Wine Classic at Maymont is the one-stop shop for a few of our favorite things. In 2016, 500 people attended, and this year the Maymont Foundation says they expect 2,500 for the May 4 event. “We’re excited because the event has gotten bigger and we’ve been able to attract new talent,” says Emily Cruz of the Maymont Foundation. “It’s a really relaxed atmosphere, and there’s a little bit for everybody.” This year Maymont and Hardywood teamed up to release “For Every Saison,” a farm ale brewed using lavender and thyme from the Maymont grounds. Drinks and games go hand in hand, so brush off your Jenga and corn hole skills. There will also be live music and a variety of food trucks including Goatacado and Carytown Burger and Fries.

Verdict Delayed on the Intermediate Terminal Building

As part of its agreement to bring its business to Richmond, Stone Brewing intended to use the long-vacant Intermediate Terminal Building at 3101 E. Main St. in Fulton Hill to build a restaurant and beer garden as an adjunct to their nearby brewery. Originally, Stone planned to preserve the 30,000-square-foot structure, which is nearly a century old, and convert the space. However, tests revealed that the warehouse has structural deficiencies. Stone says it can’t be preserved, but the city says not so fast. On Monday, April 23, the Richmond City Council delayed the demolition decision until May 14. (Richmond BizSense)

24-Hour Waffle Party

Thanks to Capitol Waffle Shop, known for their sweet and savory build-your-own waffles, Richmonders have another way to fill the void in late-night food options. Owner Brad Barzoloski announced the shop will be open 24 hours on the weekends beginning April 27. Doors open Friday at 7:30 a.m., and they will remain open until Sunday at 9 p.m. “Late-night options [are lacking], and we know our concept has what it takes to provide guest with a rockin’ meal for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert or a late-night snack,” says Barzoloski. The waffle connoisseurs also plan to unveil vegan and gluten- and soy-free waffle recipes, daily specials with different batters and recipes, as well as a salad bar.

Pizza Pizza

We all know pizza is the easy answer for those lazy nights when you don’t feel like cooking. A new take on pizza has hit the area at 7999 Creighton Parkway in Mechanicsville, Papa Murphy’s Take 'N' Bake Pizza. The chain recently opened its first Richmond location and features build-your-own pizzas meant to be cooked at home for ultimate freshness.

Peddler on Pine Street opened a couple weeks ago at 238 S. Pine St., a carryout and delivery spot offering pizza, subs, sandwiches and pasta catering to the VCU, The Fan, Byrd Park and Oregon Hill neighborhoods. The owners, Mike Powers and Kelly McCabe, own multiple food carts around the area including Mike’s, Taqueria Mexican Grill and Toasties Panini Grill.

86-ed

In the Short Pump area, two chain restaurants, Bertucci’s and McAlister’s Deli, are no more. Bertucci’s reported that the closure was due to “lease-related” issues, but last week it was revealed that the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is expected to close over half of their locations nationwide, along with holding an auction for the remainder of the company. McAlister’s Deli closed in late February, but recently vacated its space at 11530 W. Broad St. in the Downtown Short Pump Shopping Center. (Richmond BizSense)

Upcoming Events

In Other Food News …