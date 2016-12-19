Full Steam

A look inside the family-run craft brewery in Midlothian

Business is booming at Steam Bell Beer Works, 1717 Oak Lake Blvd. in Midlothian. The new, family-run craft brewery now offers eight different beer selections in their taproom, with prices ranging from $5 to $7 per glass. And almost every weekend they make sure anyone who wants to try some gets the chance. Steam Bell hosts parties, groups and clubs who want to hang out, drink beer and have a good time. 

Former miner, brewery founder and head brewer Brad Cooper’s passion for pleasing people and brewing beer led him to realizing his dream. “I just have a fun time being in the environment,” says Cooper. “I love seeing people having fun around something I create.”

728-1876 or steambell.beer.

