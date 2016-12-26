Neighborhood Roundup: Chamberlayne

× Expand Sugar's Crab Shack (Photo by Stephanie Breijo)

Just north of downtown, restaurants in and around Chamberlayne have something in common: keeping it blessedly simple.

Sugar’s Crab Shack (2224 Chamberlayne Ave.) knows that a deep fryer is the way to customers’ hearts. This walk-up seafood stand may be pricier than you’d think, but the soft-shell crab, fish bites, butterfly shrimp and fried okra — insert praise-hands emoji — make for a perfectly balanced meal. At the charming Los Gauchos (6935 Lakeside Ave.), a minimal menu keeps the attention on Argentinian empanadas and sandwiches. Adorned with chili pepper string lights, La Casita (5204 Brook Road) proves a destination for combination platters, as well as tacos.

Family Secrets (5310 Chamberlayne Ave.) sticks to soul food, from pigs’ feet to cornbread, and at Pop’s Dogs & Ma’s Burgers (7301 Brook Road), the tiny burger stand serves up greasy indulgences like bacon-cheese fries and bologna burgers.

If you’re looking for a healthier option, head to vegan-friendly Vietnamese spot Phoenix Garden (7103 Brook Road).