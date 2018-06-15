5 Faves: Winner Bites

× Expand Natalie's Taste of Lebanon (Photo by Adam DuBrueler)

3113 W. Cary St.

Carytown’s cocktail library, The Jasper, catalogs a tight menu that doesn’t compete with their drinks for your attention. Spear through tins of Ramón Peña seafood, pristinely packed jewel boxes filled with unctuous tuna belly ($9), squid ($11) or octopus in paprika ($13) and enjoy this shadowy-chic parlor.

3601 Cox Road, Suite A

Arak is the Lebanese reply to ouzo, and it pairs nicely with the Mezza Platter ($13), which is chockablock with hummus, tabbouleh, falafel, dolmades and cheese pies. This harbor is reminiscent of a seaside hostelry alongside the Mediterranean, a contrast with the kitchen’s superb, grandmotherly cooking.

2527 W. Main St.

Battered vegetables with ranch dressing? There are no throwbacks at Helen’s, the Fan’s oldest watering hole. Owner Lesley Tuite has a keen eye for vintage decor, but the crispy Brussels sprouts and artichoke hearts ($11) with lemon aioli and manchego are completely au courant.

2526 Floyd Ave.

At the upstairs rail, the drink deck shimmers. Diners sink their teeth into a pork sriracha and collard greens egg roll ($7) with sweet chili sauce, but first, that view! Floyd Avenue looks gorgeous, though it’s easily missed, because this appetizer, set in a copper-tinged snuggery, mesmerizes.

501 E. Grace St.

Shareability and ease of transport to mouth are what you want when imbibing with friends, and SSS’s pimento cheese fries with jalapeno and crumbled bacon ($9) bring both to the table. Sure, they can be messy if you let your guard down, but remember, eyes will be on you with this behemoth beside your glass.