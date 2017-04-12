Hunting for Easter Eggs

× Expand Lemaire's Crispy Deviled Eggs (Photo by Beth Furgurson courtesy Lemaire)

1. Huevos Diablos, $5 at En Su Boca

Spicy huevos bite back with smoky chipotles, pequin chiles, pickled fresnos and jalapeños; wash down these firebombs with a margarita (or two).

2. Vegan Deviled Eggs, $6 at Fresca on Addison

“If I can make anything vegan, why not try deviled eggs?” says owner Jenna Sneed, who creates “egg white” from agar and almond milk. The “yolk” involves Twin Oaks tofu, plant-based mayo, turmeric and mustard.

3. Fabergé Egg, $12 at L’Opossum

This elevated “down-home deviled egg” includes lobster, beet dye, dill-cured salmon, Stoli black pepper dressing, caviar and pink champagne “jigglers.”

4. Fried Deviled Eggs, $6.79 at Howlett’s Restaurant & Tavern

When Howlett’s owner Joe Helbling told his wife he would run deep-fried deviled eggs with jalapeño ranch as a special, Brooke was skeptical. Now, she admits, “people love them.”

5. Demon Eggs, $4 at GWARbar

Expect nothing less from the lords of intergalactic domination than a bright blue egg possessed with demon spirits, pickled in a salty brine and sprinkled with pork dust made from the ashes of chicharones past.

6. Bacon-Deviled Eggs, $4 at Saison

Exalt the union of bacon and egg with a bacon-pickled egg sprinkled with bacon dust and draped with an eggy, lager-based sabayon.

7. Egg in Tuna Sauce, $4 at Dinamo

A special so popular it’s become a menu fixture, this pairs eggs with Mamma ’Zu’s beloved tuna sauce recipe: a mix of tuna, anchovy, capers, mayonnaise, lemon and spices.

8. Buffalo Deviled Eggs, $4 at The Pig & Pearl

Which came first: the buffalo chicken or the deviled egg? Pig & Pearl combines the two in their Buffalo-style deviled eggs using Frank’s Red Hot, crumbled gorgonzola and celery.

9. Crispy Fried Deviled Eggs, $8 at Lemaire

This riff on a classic pipes a traditional yolk filling into breaded, fried egg whites paired with Kite’s Country Ham and red pepper preserves.

10. Scotch Egg, $7 at Postbellum

Everything on this egg is house-made. “If I had chickens, we’d make the eggs, too,” says chef Kevin Church. He covers a soft-boiled egg with pork sausage and a breading of soft pretzel crumbs.

11. Perfect Egg, $9 at Dutch & Co.

This egg achieves perfection thanks to a light rye crust, herbs and sprouted quinoa, served on a nest of frisee with house-cured salmon, braised cabbage and cumin-speckled yogurt.

12. Deviled Eggs, 75 cents at Sally Bell’s Kitchen

Sally Bell’s serves up anywhere from 200 to 500 eggs daily. The recipe, with sweet relish and a sprinkle of paprika, dates to the 1950s.