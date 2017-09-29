Waiting Game

Our simmering excitement for VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art only intensified after we learned its October opening would be delayed. Here, we chart the strength of our anticipation for that and other projects.
×
Illustration by Doug Fuchs
Our simmering excitement for VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art only intensified after we learned its October opening would be delayed. Here, we chart the strength of our anticipation for that and other projects.
Illustration by Doug Fuchs
Connect With Us
On Newsstands Now:
©Target Communications, Inc., T/A Richmond Magazine