Paths to Prosperity

Earl Gary is fixing up the building on Hull Street that he bought for his landscaping business, which he now runs out of his house. (Photo by Tina Eshleman)

Heading west on Hull Street from Manchester, I pass a defunct supermarket and a smattering of vacant houses and boarded-up storefronts. In the 3300 block, beside a razor wire-enclosed parking lot and across from a worn-looking office building, is the future headquarters of Earl Gary’s landscaping business.

Newly painted in a welcoming avocado green, the two-story building with gray shutters stands in polished contrast to its surroundings. That’s the idea, says Gary, owner of YME Landscape, who plans to spruce up his 3/4-acre property with crepe myrtle trees and other plantings. He chose green because it’s easy to see from a distance.

“It’s going to draw you to see what’s going on,” he says. “I want to [inspire] other people to make their properties attractive, to make the area look better.”

Gary, 41, started YME in 2007 while working at an engineering firm. After five years, he had enough contracts to quit the other job and focus on his own company. Now he has three employees working for him and plans to expand into new lines of business.

After he completes work on the inside of his building, he’ll lease out the first floor to a church and use the upstairs for his offices. Offering a tour through the unfinished rooms, Gary points out where cubicles might go, where a secretary would sit, the kitchen location and where his office would be.

His is the kind of success story that Virginia Community Capital (VCC) is working to duplicate along South Richmond’s Jefferson Davis corridor and in other places around the state that have “untapped” markets, as Leah Fremouw, VCC assistant vice president for community impact, puts it.

Fremouw will be one of the speakers at the Valentine’s Community Conversation on the topic of prosperity (Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m., 1015 E. Clay St.). She and two others — Brian Koziol of Housing Opportunities Made Equal (HOME) and David Loope of Reynolds Community College — plan to address the question “How can we grow wealth in the Richmond region?”

YME Landscape is one of six businesses given a boost by Virginia Community Capital loans through a partnership with the city of Richmond and Altria that is entering its third year. VCC, a nonprofit community development financial institution, is able to provide loans that traditional banks might not approve, Fremouw says, adding, “We have tools through grants and other means that help us mitigate risk in challenging markets.”

So far, “we’ve been able to get $1.4 million into the Jeff Davis corridor through our lending program,” she says. “We know from the economic development perspective that for every dollar we lend, an additional $1.40 gets leveraged into the community.”

Earl looks at plans for renovating the inside of his new office building. (Photo by Tina Eshleman)

In Gary’s case, the loan enabled him to buy the $247,000 property this past June. The loan, he says, “just opens me up to do more things — to have a storefront, to look more professional. I can have meetings here.”

Gary grew up in Richmond and attended Meadowbrook High School and later, John Tyler Community College. After a stint in the Army Signal School, he graduated with an electrical engineering degree from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, alternating a semester of school with a semester of work through Altria’s Co-op Program.

Besides providing landscaping services such as grass-cutting, bush trimming, mulching, leaf blowing and general property maintenance, Gary repairs small engines, installs office cubicles and panels, and does handyman work. Just before meeting up with me, he attended a class on concrete pavers — one more certification to add to his résumé. He plans to build a workshop and equipment storage facility on the undeveloped property next to his building.

As a business owner, he hopes to extend a hand to others who need opportunities. He’s hired former inmates and down-on-their-luck job seekers referred to him by local churches and social service agencies.

Why does he do it? “I’m an African-American from the city of Richmond,” he says. “I’m no different from them.” If he had not had parents who were positive role models, if he had not decided to go to college, if he had made the wrong choices, Gary says, he could be in their shoes. He tells about receiving a call from a bank asking to verify employment for a man who had been in prison before taking a job with him. That man had since found other employment and was applying for a home loan.

“I was happy to hear that,” Gary says. “He took this opportunity and used it to benefit himself.”