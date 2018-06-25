A Gothic Revival

× Expand The Pump House pavilion was a popular site for parties in the late 1800s. (Photo by Jessica Stone Hendricks)

A century ago, Richmonders danced on summer evenings in an open-air pavilion above the city’s waterworks at the Gothic Revival-style Pump House at Byrd Park. Today, the Victorian building stands vacant, but a volunteer organization hopes to raise awareness — and funds — to restore the architectural gem and make it accessible to the public.

One of the only municipal structures in the United States designed for the dual purpose of serving as a public utility and a social gathering place, the late-19th-century building housed Richmond’s waterworks from 1883 to 1924, drawing water from the James River and Kanawha Canal. The city closed the Pump House in 1924 and slated it for demolition in the 1950s, but it was sold to First Presbyterian Church for $1 instead. Since then, the city regained ownership, and the James River Park System manages the site.

In April, the nonprofit Friends of Pump House held an inaugural twilight tour with a musical performance as a fundraiser, something the group hopes to make a signature annual event.

“George Washington came to the canal in April 1791, so we’d like to do a festival on the closest Saturday to that anniversary,” says Joe Costello, the organization’s president. “Once we get occupancy of the building, we can do even more.”

For that to happen, Friends of Pump House will need to raise an estimated $350,000 to $500,000, augmented by donated labor and materials, for roof and floor repairs, water and sewer hookups, installation of an elevator, and other projects. The cost to fully restore the Pump House is estimated at $8-12 million.

In the meantime, the volunteer group is staffing a booth at the South of the James Market, offering free Saturday-morning tours — times vary, but a schedule is posted on the door — and planning additional events, including a benefit concert at Cary Street Café on July 29, and fundraisers with local business supporters. Friends of Pump House is also partnering with Quill Theatre to host an Edgar Allan Poe/Halloween-themed event in October.

“We feel if people just knew about the plight of the Pump House and the potential and beauty it possesses,” Costello says, “they will be basically tripping over themselves to help.”

For more information on restoration efforts, visit friendsofpumphouse.org.