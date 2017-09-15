'We Will Not Tolerate Violence'

× Expand Richmond police officers were in evidence Friday morning on North Allen Avenue near the Robert E. Lee monument, in preparation for Saturday's demonstration by a neo-Confederate group from Tennessee. (Photo by Tina Eshleman)

In anticipation of a demonstration Saturday by a neo-Confederate group that wants to see the monument to Gen. Robert E. Lee stay in place on Monument Avenue, police are advising Richmonders to avoid the area.

“The recommendation, I would say — and don’t take this the wrong way — is don’t show up,” Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham told a crowd of more than 300 people during a community forum at First Baptist Church on Thursday evening. “Think about it — I can’t predict when someone is going to pull a firearm."

The gathering called “Protect the General Robert E. Lee Monument Rally” is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monument Avenue, according to the event’s Facebook post.

The organizer is Tara Brandau, a member of the III Percent Security Force, which describes itself as an active militia, along with the Tennessee chapter of CSA II: The New Confederate States of America, a national not-for-profit organization that sells Confederate merchandise.

At last night’s community forum, attendees voiced concerns ranging from where residents should park, whether any groups had secured permits and what the police are planning, to whether participants would be allowed to open-carry and how counter-protestors should avoid being shot. One man asked Durham if he personally would leave his car on the street (yes) and if he would come out of his house this weekend (also yes).

Many audience members sought to gauge how similar, if at all, police believed Saturday’s event would be to the August “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, where white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others opposed to the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Lee clashed with counter-protesters at the University of Virginia and Downtown Mall area, resulting in the death of counter-protester Heather Heyer. Two Virginia State Police officers, Lt. H. Jay Cullen and trooper-pilot Berke M.M. Bates, died in a helicopter crash after leaving downtown Charlottesville, where they had been monitoring events from the air.

× Expand Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham addresses questions at First Baptist Church on Monument Avenue. (Photo by Sarah King)

"We’re going to do everything we can to safeguard life, property and First Amendment rights, but we will not tolerate violence,” Durham said Thursday night. "Stay in Tennessee with that nonsense.”

Although he repeatedly emphasized he would not disclose specific tactics, Durham said the RPD and other law enforcement groups, such as the Virginia Commonwealth University and Capitol Police, have been monitoring the situation closely on social media and have been in communication with the out-of-state groups, as well as counter-protesters.

VCU President Michael Rao similarly urged the community to avoid Saturday’s events in a statement to the university community Thursday.

"There is precedence for violence at this kind of demonstration, and your safety is my paramount concern," Rao said. "We all have the freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly. As members of a research university community dedicated to education and creativity, we take those freedoms seriously. We also have the autonomy of sound judgment, and we recognize that difficult or contentious debates can be productive only when the threat of violence will not drown out our voices."

No groups have secured permits

Many audience members expressed confusion about why the groups were allowed to gather at all, particularly in light of Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s Executive Order 67, which he issued Aug. 18 in response to the events in Charlottesville.

The order temporarily halted the issuance of permits and prohibited demonstrations at the Lee monument until new emergency regulations have been approved and implemented.

“In the aftermath of [the Charlottesville] tragedy, several groups have requested permits to hold similar-styled events at the Lee monument in Richmond,” McAuliffe said. “State and local officials need to get ahead of this problem, so that we have the proper legal protections in place to allow for peaceful demonstrations, but without putting citizens and property at risk.”

McAuliffe issued a later executive order convening a task force to form the basis of the new regulations and procedures in three months. The Lee monument, which is the only statue on Monument Avenue owned by the state of Virginia, not the city, presently allows demonstrations of as many as 5,000 people from sunrise until 11 p.m.

“A lot of folks ask: Why is the Richmond Police Department allowing folks to protest?” Durham said at the forum. “Ladies and gentleman, the right to assemble is a constitutional right. You don’t need a permit.”

Durham said the out-of-state organizers told police they anticipate about 50 participants, but it’s impossible to know exactly what to expect, or how many people — rally participants or counter-protesters — will ultimately show up Saturday.