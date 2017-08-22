Flip to the Back: Michael Robinson

× Expand Source photo by Kermit Gresham, The Beau Monde Agency

An NFL Network analyst and former pro-football player, Robinson founded the nonprofit Excel to Excellence in 2010. The foundation runs the Team Excel program for youth at Wilder and John Rolfe middle schools and Varina High School, Robinson’s alma mater. This fall, it will expand to Henrico High School. Henrico County recently gave the foundation the old Varina Area Library, where Robinson plans to open a learning center. “We want to build servant leaders of tomorrow,” he says.

My favorite thing about Richmond probably is the people, the Southern hospitality. Everywhere I go, you say “hi” to people, they say “hi” back.

When someone visits me, I have to take them to Mama J’s.

One thing that drives me crazy about Richmond: You would think that by now we’d have more people of color with real wealth locally.

If you’re having me over for dinner, one thing you’d have to have is a huge Greek salad with black olives, feta cheese and organic lettuce — not iceberg. I need the real good stuff.

I never get tired of listening to the [late] historian John Henrik Clarke. I put on YouTube and blast it in my speakers. It calms me down. I love it.

My favorite team to watch: I won my Super Bowl with Seattle, so I’d probably say Seattle because I know so many of those guys still.

My biggest pet peeve: Don’t hang up on me. Say ’bye, and allow me to say ’bye. Hanging up is the ultimate sign of disrespect.

The book I’m reading now is “The Destruction of Black Civilization: Great Issues of a Race from 4500 B.C. to 2000 A.D.” by Chancellor Williams.

I can’t live without my wife [Shameka]. I found balance in my life after I got married. Without my wife, I don’t know where I’d be.

If I could go back in time, I would like to meet Frederick Douglass — one of the most forward thinkers in human relations of all time.

Something people should know about me: I’m very aware of certain energies, people’s feelings; [I’m] very in tune with nature, in tune with my spirit. People probably wouldn’t think that about a football player.

What inspires me is my children — the kids I birthed and the kids in my foundation. They inspire me to be great, and not to get in trouble.

The best day of my life probably was the day that I found out that my show, “NFL Total Access,” was nominated for an Emmy. To be recognized in this world as a non-football player, it sent shock waves through my universe.

The worst job I’ve ever had probably Pizza Hut, across the street from the raceway. I was only there for a couple of days, because I had to go do a football camp. I don’t think I ate pizza for another two years.

If someone says they’d like to follow in my footsteps? It’s a humbling experience to know somebody wants to be like me. Then you need to make sure the next generation goes even farther. That’s your responsibility to the culture, your responsibility to people.