Flip to the Back: Deanna Danger

The founder of Boom Boom Basics Burlesque & Performing Arts Studio, Deanna Danger began her career in burlesque in 2009 after being laid off from her record-store job. A dancer since age 3, the performer, studio owner, event producer and choreographer recently started a new monthly show at Godfrey’s called “PurpleLife RVA” and she’ll be producing the main-stage acts and the Miss Pinup RVA competition for the Richmond Tattoo and Arts Festival from Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

My favorite thing about Richmond is probably the arts scenes … I’m very impressed by the artists of all genres who live and work professionally here.

One thing that drives me crazy about Richmond: The ABC laws in general across the state work against my career. ... They’re pretty archaic laws. You can’t have booze and scantily clad ladies, because Lord knows what would happen.

I discovered burlesque during college through pinup model Bettie Page. She is an idol of mine. … She was a fetish model and pinup model at a time when it was extremely taboo.

One sure way to please a crowd is to be utterly ridiculous onstage. The sillier you are, the more they’re going to love it.

If my friends had to use one word to describe me, it would be fiery.

If you’re having me over for dinner, I love vegetables and I love them to not be overcooked to hell. It’s a Southern thing — that’s how I grew up with them.

The book I’m reading now is called “Princesses Behaving Badly.” It’s inspiration for a show I have coming up this October at Gallery5.

The best piece of clothing I own is my favorite black dress. It can go anywhere.

I wouldn’t be caught dead wearing Birkenstocks.

If I’d had the chance, I would have liked to meet Prince. As a creative inspiration and a sexually liberated [person], he did a lot for countercultures. I grew up Catholic and very conservative. Folks like him and Madonna let me know that there are people out there like me.

Something people should know about me is that I’m actually a very private person when it comes to my personal life. It’s hard to say as a public persona and especially someone who takes their clothes off onstage.

When I was growing up, I thought I would be a scientist and then I got to calculus and knew that was never going to happen.

The worst job I’ve ever had was an overnight diner in Blacksburg when I was in college. It was terribly run, terribly understaffed and terribly overrun at night with drunk frat boys.

The best day of my life was the day that I finally stood up and looked at myself in the mirror and realized that I loved myself completely and I’m the one that dictates my own happiness.

When all else fails, put glitter on it.