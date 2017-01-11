McClellan Wins

Longtime Democratic Del. Jennifer McClellan cruised to victory in a special election held Tuesday, securing the open Senate seat in Virginia’s 9th District.

McClellan, who has represented the 71st District in the House of Delegates since 2006, earned 91 percent of the vote, easily defeating Libertarian Corey Fauconier. About 8,600 people voted in the special election, which was held to fill the open seat vacated by new Congressman Donald McEachin. The 9th District includes part of Richmond, Henrico and Hanover counties, as well as Charles City County.

In a victory speech delivered at her watch party and streamed on Facebook Live, McClellan said she will continue to work to deliver children across her district what her parents gave her: an opportunity.

“That is why I wake up every morning and go down to the General Assembly and listen to some pretty crazy speeches and try to find common ground across party lines when I can, but stand up on those issues that matter where we can and fight for those kids and their future. And I’ll continue to do that, now with a much larger voice and your help,” McClellan told attendees.

McClellan will be sworn in to her new position next week. The result of another special election, held in the 22nd Senate District, guarantees Republicans will maintain a 21-19 advantage in the body, meaning McClellan and her fellow Democrats will be in the minority during the short session.

The 2017 General Assembly session convenes Wednesday at noon.