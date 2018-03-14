Political Willpower

After the 2017 election, Democrats swore in 11 new women to the Virginia House of Delegates; Republicans also gained one. With women now comprising slightly more than a quarter of the General Assembly — 38 of the 140 lawmakers — we decided to highlight a few of the 2018 bills with the potential to affect the lives of women across the commonwealth. Editor's note: We have updated the status of the legislation since publication of our March issue. This year’s 60-day session ended March 10, but because legislators did not agree on a budget, they will return for a special session on April 11.

HB 24: Tax exemption for feminine hygiene products

Sponsored by Del. Jennifer Boysko (D-Herndon), “The Dignity Act” would make Virginia one of more than a dozen states to exempt products such as pads, tampons and menstrual cups from sales tax. Boysko's bill failed, as did a similar measure proposed by Del. Debra Rodman (D-Henrico) However, HB 83, sponsored by Del. Kaye Kory (D-Fairfax) to provide feminine hygiene products at no cost to female inmates, passed both the House and Senate and awaits signature by Gov. Ralph Northam.

HB 10/HB 266: Expansion of hate crime protections

Currently, cases are only considered hate crimes if someone acts with animosity because of a person’s race, religion, color, or ethnic or national origin. Bills from Dels. Kory and Cheryl Turpin (D-Virginia Beach) add gender, gender identity and sexual orientation. Kory’s version (HB 10) added disability. Both bills were killed in the Courts of Justice Committee.

HB 371: Sexual harassment training

This bill by Del. Roxann Robinson (R-Chesterfield) would require General Assembly members, their full-time, state-paid staff and full-time employees at legislative agencies to undergo sexual harassment training every two years, beginning in 2019. The bill passed in both the House and Senate.

HJ 129: Equal Rights Amendment ratification

Robinson also sponsored a joint resolution that would ratify the ERA as proposed by Congress in 1972. If approved, it could make Virginia the 37th state to approve the amendment, which prohibits sex discrimination; 38 are required for it to be added to the Constitution. The measure stalled in the House Privileges and Elections Committee.

HB 1376: Breast pump break

This bill from Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond) would require employers to provide a break period for nursing mothers to express breast milk for up to a year after giving birth. Del. David Yancey (R-Newport News) introduced a similar measure. Both stalled in House committees.

HJ 76: Women Veterans Week

This joint resolution introduced by Del. Kathleen Murphy (D-McLean) would designate the third full week of March, starting in 2019, as Women Veterans Week in Virginia. This passed in both the House and Senate.

HB 994: Paid parental leave for state employees

This bill, sponsored by Del. Kathy Byron (R-Bedford) would provide 12 weeks of paid leave to state employees who become parents through either birth or adoption. The proposal, which did not make it out of the Appropriations Committee, would only provide for one parent per child to claim parental leave.