The Road Beckons

It's a warm Wednesday evening at Glenside and Broad, and the parking lot outside of Mission BBQ is filling fast with leather jackets, helmets and hot bikes.

During the summer, when the weather is good, motorcyclists converge on this commercial area nearly every Wednesday night, transforming it into a watering hole for kindred spirits.

“You can find these types of gatherings all around the country on any given night,” says Matt Danielson, a Richmond attorney, peeling himself off a big Harley-Davidson motorcycle. “It gives motorcyclists the chance to get together, look at each other’s bikes and swap war stories. It gives you an excuse to ride somewhere.”

Danielson is a lobbyist for the Virginia Coalition of Motorcyclists, which represents the interests of bikers at the General Assembly.

Motorcycle culture in the Richmond area defies stereotypes, he says. “I think the mistake that a lot of people make is that they try to pin that a biker is this or a biker is that. He might be a banker, a mechanic, a lawyer, a doctor, black, white, straight, gay ... Bikers are as diverse as people are.”

Over the past decade, the number of Virginians who hold endorsements required to ride a motorcycle has soared 37 percent, from 304,916 in 2007 to 419,229 in 2017, according to Department of Motor Vehicles statistics. During the same period, the number of registered motorcycles has climbed by nearly 45,000, from 166,806 to 211,620. The trend contrasts with a drop in bike sales nationally. Motorcycles are not the rage that they once were — not by a long shot — when baby boomers were among the biggest customers. U.S. sales declined about 2.1 percent in 2016, after five years of increases. In 2015, more than 500,000 motorcycles were sold, according to the Motorcycle Industry Council and other sources. Compare that with the boom years of 2004 and 2005, when more than 1 million motorcycles were sold.

Despite the decline, at least one segment of the country’s riding population is on the rise. According to the online magazine Women Riders Now, the number of motorcycles owned by women increased 50 percent during the past decade, making up 14 percent of the total.

Laurie “Jazze” Alston, president of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Richmond, VA, likes to watch people’s faces when she parks her 800-pound Harley-Davidson, takes off her helmet and they realize she’s a woman. Most people, she says, immediately give her a “thumbs up,” to express their approval.

“A woman can handle a motorcycle as well as a man,” says Alston, a 52-year-old business systems specialist at Dominion Energy who has been riding for more than a decade. “I ride a motorcycle because I love to be outdoors,” she says. “I love how the wind feels against my skin.”

Joe Clark (left) shares a laugh with William Hembrick at Mission BBQ. Outside Mission BBQ, Greg Castleberry (right) a rider for 48 years, talks with Butch Vaughan beside his 23rd bike. Scott Takahashi (right), who started the Wednesday meetups at Mission BBQ, talks with Phillip Moo (left) and Paul Nolte.

The Outlaw Image

For many older Americans, the image of hard-drinking, hard-living motorcycle riders was planted in their memory by actor Marlon Brando in the 1953 movie, “The Wild One,” in which two rival motorcycle gangs terrorize a small town. Modern motorcycle riders say that even now, the image is hard to shake.

Alston says she had a lot of explaining to do to her parents when she started riding with the Buffalo Soldiers, named after African-American troops that served in the post-Civil War U.S. Army, largely in the Western states.

“They said, ‘You’re in a gang,’” Alston recalls with a laugh.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand it,” says Luther Atkinson of Richmond, a 58-year-old network administer for a local firm who started riding in 2006. “When they think motorcycles, they think Hell’s Angels and hell raising ... That’s not the way it is, once you get to know us.”

Sometimes, even the police are riders.

Sgt. Chuck Kain, 39, a motorcycle officer with the Virginia State Police, surveyed the growing crowd of bikers at Mission BBQ recently as an interested observer and a participant.

“I’ve wanted to ride my whole life,” Kain says.

Besides keeping the law on byways and interstates, Kain says motorcycle officers, whether they’re state troopers or local police, also do a lot of community service.

“You’re more approachable. People want to come and talk to you about the motorcycle,” Kain says. “They have an understanding of what we have to go through.”

He acknowledges that riding a motorcycle adds another element of danger to police work, but Kain says it is a voluntary assignment that has its own perks: freedom of the road, being part of a close-knit team and having an impressive motorcycle — a high-performance Harley-Davidson Electra Glide — as standard equipment.