Winter Is Coming

× Expand Bonnie Patterson in her store, Bonnie's Boutique (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Sowing Trends

Bonnie's Boutique opens a second location

For years, friends would approach Bonnie Patterson with a wish list, cash and a request: “Help me find a new look.”

And Patterson would do what she does best: She’d go shopping, using her keen eye and love for fashion to help those friends rejuvenate their style.

With the August opening of Bonnie’s Boutique (804-340-1864) at 3009 W. Cary St., Patterson is advancing her goal of “having women feel good about themselves from the inside out.”

In May 2015 Patterson and co-owner John Waller opened the first Bonnie’s Boutique — still operating in Meadowdale Plaza — because they couldn’t find a suitable Carytown storefront. While “Meadowdale has been good to us,” Patterson says she’s ready to show a new clientele her dedication to customer service, which includes customer cards where she records patron preferences and special requests, and her in-house seamstress, Lois Williams. “She’s been sewing for me for years,” Patterson says.

Patterson describes her merchandise — clothing, handbags and jewelry — as “new and gently loved” and is especially happy when she can offer designer clothing at a fraction of retail cost.

“I had one lady who said she couldn’t afford to go into higher-brand stores, but I make it affordable for her to find the fashions she really loves,” she says, adding, “If you look your best, you will feel your best.” —Paula Peters Chambers

× Expand Patrons can “name” the Byrd Theatre’s new seats through The Byrd Theatre Foundation. (Photo by Ash Daniel)

Take a Seat

After years of fundraising, the Byrd Theatre’s center section has new seating

Sit back and relax.

That’s what patrons at the Byrd Theatre (804-353-9911) are doing in the revamped center section, whose old seats have been replaced with chairs covered in durable, easy-to-clean fabric and equipped with all-important cup holders. Plus, a new ADA-compliant platform and accessible first-floor bathroom have been added, making it easier for everyone to experience the grandeur of the theater.

General Manager Todd Schall-Vess says the replacement of the main floor’s center section is part of a plan to renovate in stages; side sections and balcony seating will be updated when funds become available.

As with any project in an old building, there were surprises.

The air handling system in the theater incorporates floor vents, hidden under the seats. “Because we changed where the seats are, we had to change where the vents are,” by drilling new holes in the floor, he says.

Plus, the sale of old seats to sentimental patrons didn’t go as planned because removal was more difficult than expected. “There was a lot of destruction involved,” Schall-Vess says.

The GM, who just celebrated 20 years at the Byrd, says the structural updates go hand in hand with programming changes, such as “Potterthon,” an August marathon of the Harry Potter films, and weekly Big Screen Classics on Wednesdays.

“We’re trying to diversify … and maximize our impact in the community,” Schall-Vess says. “It’s about how we can provide more to customers who are already here and attract new ones.”—PPC

× Expand Photo by Sarah Lockwood; illustration by Thinkstock

Here’s Your Sign

Carytown finally has a new sign, more than a decade in the making, which was scheduled to replace the older version in October. Former Carytown Merchants Association President and owner of Sacred Waters Holistic Spa & Boutique Camille Bird says the sign was privately funded, with $50,000 budgeted for the project. Though the effort was not fully funded by the time of installation, Bird says donations will still be accepted after the fact. Creative agency Love Affair produced the design, incorporating reclaimed wood, brick, metal and enhanced lighting. “This new design really allows for the Carytown sign to be everlasting in a way, showing where Carytown’s been, what it is now and where it’s going to be,” Bird says. —Nicole Cohen

× Expand Prosciutto crepe at Les Crepes (Photo courtesy Les Crepes)

Come Hungry

The Carytown dining scene is experiencing quite the shake-up. Les Crepes (804-355-2038) opened in September at 3325 W. Cary St. and serves sweet and savory crepes. Tulsi Indian Cuisine (804-353-3300) also opened in September, at 3131 W. Cary St. in the former Spiral Noodle space, serving Indian delicacies featuring the tulsi herb. The Melt (@themeltrva on Instagram) is planning a December opening at 3027 W. Cary St. The concept includes a glass-blowing studio, grilled cheese, a bar, tacos and more. And look for The Jasper, at 3113 W. Cary St., scheduled to open later this year under the management of renowned bartenders Mattias Hägglund, Thomas “T” Leggett and Kevin Liu. —NC

× Expand illustration by Thinkstock

Going to the Dogs

Dog Krazy (804-447-4391) owner Nancy Guinn says she came to Carytown to be with her customers: Richmonders who had been making the drive to Fredericksburg for her store’s array of natural pet products. And the location at 3310 W. Cary St., next to the Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center, is ideal. “I know what [pet owners with sick animals] are going through; I know how hard it is to find nutritional information and healthy food,” she says. Guinn, who spent three years earning a certification in pet nutrition, makes sure Dog Krazy has an information sheet for all the natural chews, indicating their source and health benefits. —PPC

× Expand illustration by Thinkstock

A Re-bark-able Expansion

Dogma (804-358-9267) has expanded its dog grooming services with the addition of more space. Scheduled to be completed by early November, an add-on is being constructed that will enable the business to spread out and utilize space that was previously used for storage. The retail space and grooming room will remain the same size; however, a new groomer is being brought in, and owner Beth Nisbet says there’s also room for expansion. “Small businesses are feeling the effects of being trampled by online markets and giant corporations, so our dedication to ... the [grooming] business is of paramount importance, and having the opportunity to expand upon that is crucial for the future,” she says. —NC