March 2018 Issue

67 / RVA’s Daring Women We look at 100 years of Richmond womanhood, from a little-known woman who broke ranks and joined suffragist Alice Paul to the stories of eight women who persisted in 2017. Plus: the tradition of women-only social and business spaces. By Harry Kollatz Jr., Laura Sant, Sarah Geroux and Susan Winiecki

80 / Primed What I learned about myself, about being a woman and about what it means to live a life during the weeks I spent as roller derby fresh meat. By Sarah Lockwood

86 / A Battle on the Horizon An excerpt from “We Face the Dawn,” a new book that tells the story of Oliver Hill at the jumping-off point of a legendary civil rights career alongside other titans of the movement. By Margaret Edds

112 / Moseley Matters Suburban expansion continues westward into this onetime railroad crossroads community. By Elizabeth Ferris

120 / Onstage There are thriving theater troupes to be found south of the James. By Lynda Firth Raines

154 / Summer Session Programs that offer high schoolers a taste of college life. By Dina Weinstein

UPFRONT

16 / From the Editor

THE LOCAL

24 / Nonprofits Virginia Voice debuts live audio description for vision-impaired theatergoers.

28 / State Government With a record number of female legislators in office, we look at a few bills of particular interest to women.

30 / My Take A chorus speaks for women who have been silenced. By Eva Rocha

34 / News As construction starts on a development to replace Creighton Court, residents remain cautious.

38 / Flashback Virginia Randolph didn’t just teach lessons, she lived them. By Harry Kollatz Jr.

184 / Flip to the Back John P. Hardt transitions from Bison to Spider.

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

41 / Datebook Mr. Pickles is off the chain, Tiffany Haddish and Lewis Black got jokes, the Chefs take it off and heat it up, and Wolfman howls.

45 / Q&A Marc Cohn isn’t walking from Memphis, but he talks about his journey as a veteran rocker.

46 / Spotlight Sally Mann continues to make provocative work; this time she aims her lens at the South’s troubled past.

48 / Profile Antonia Bennett, the daughter of an American icon, doesn’t have to tell you anything.

LIVING

51 / Style Femme finds in honor of Women’s History Month

54 / Shop Talk Suiting up to get ahead with Dress for Success, Uptown Cheapstakes adds a suburban boutique and Orange moves to Scott’s Addition.

56 / Family How to help children have their say

58 / Travel Some sweet fun in Highland County

62 / Health Fitness Warriors lead free workout sessions.

64 / Picture This Pollak Prize winners and winter fun in Ginter Park

DINING

173 / Review Broken Tulip

176 / Sourcing Chops and loins are fine, but a Richmond chef demonstrates that the most succulent cuts of pork are found elsewhere.

178 / Ingredient Radicchio is a taste worth acquiring.

179 / 5 Faves Where to look for the best preparations of tender, hearty lamb

180 / Profile A Julep’s bartender finds success as a small-scale produce supplier.

182 / First Person Jackson Ward restaurateur Lester Johnson discusses creating an environment where different kinds of people can come together “under one roof.”

