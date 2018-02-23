What’s New in the Burgs

Don’t have the time or budget for a full-fledged vacation? Shake things up with a day trip to one of the Burgs. Williamsburg, Fredericksburg and Lynchburg are popular destinations for history enthusiasts, but folks are trying new ideas in the Burgs, too. Wander through their revitalized downtowns, lose yourself in a bookstore, browse a gallery, try something new to eat or talk to the locals at the next table.

× Expand Photo courtesy Lynchburg Office of Economic Development & Tourism

Lynchburg

The riverfront area and downtown in Lynchburg is bustling with restaurants, makerspaces and retailers. Over the next 20 years, the city plans to further revitalize the area so that it becomes a choice location to live, work and play.

Urbavore, a vegan restaurant, opened in downtown Lynchburg in December 2017. Elizabeth Russell co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Matthew Kaplan. It features whole-food, plant-based interpretations of favorite foods for breakfast and lunch, seven days a week. (1103 Church St., 434-851-2727 or urbavorekitchen.com)

Another new place to eat in downtown Lynchburg is My Dog Duke’s Diner, which serves breakfast all day, along with sandwiches, salads and entrees. (1007 Commerce St., 434-849-8868 or mydogdukesdiner.com)

Windblown Apothecary, a new boutique in downtown Lynchburg, sells all-natural health and beauty products along with fair-trade home goods. (1103 Church St., 856-371-7638)

× Expand Billsburg Brewery (Photo courtesy Greater Williamsburg Chamber and Tourism Alliance)

Williamsburg

As the largest living history museum in the United States, Williamsburg already draws crowds, but visitors are realizing that the town’s food and beverage scene is worth a trip, too.

The Williamsburg Tasting Trail consists of wineries, breweries, distilleries and a meadery. A new stop on the trail is Amber Ox, a brewpub that opened in December 2017. It serves creative cuisine with seasonal and regionally grown food and regional wines, spirits and craft beers, including beer brewed on site. (525 Prince George St., 757-790-2299 or theamberox.com)

Another new trail stop, Billsburg Brewery, debuted in the fall of 2017 at the James City County Marina. Their small-batch beers are brewed using a 10-barrel system and served fresh. (2054 Jamestown Road, billsburg.com)

Old City Barbeque, which opened in the summer, has been drawing crowds with dishes like fried pig ears and pork belly bites. (700 York St., 757-378-5125 or oldcitybbq.com)

× Expand Orofino offers courtyard dining next to the restaurant in downtown Fredericksburg. (Photo courtesy Fredericksburg Area Tourism)

Fredericksburg

There are over 100 shops, galleries and restaurants in Fredericksburg’s downtown and along a four-block “antique row” near the Rappahannock River.

Orofino aims to “provide a true Italian experience,” says restaurant co-owner Alona Orofino. Originally from Palermo, Italy, co-owner Danilo Orofino met Alona, his wife and business partner, while working at Eataly in New York City. (1006 Caroline St., 540-373-2953 or orofinorestaurant.com)

Agora Downtown Coffee Shop opened in May 2015 in one of the oldest buildings in Fredericksburg, a cottage constructed in 1787. M.J. Stone is a co-owner along with her sister, Andi Stone Chitty. In addition to espresso drinks, coffee and tea, their Black Mamba Mocha — made with caramel cream liqueur from the nearby A. Smith Bowman distillery (right) — is a favorite. With a used bookstore in back, work by local artists for sale and live music outside, Agora lives up to its name, which means “gathering place.” (520 Caroline St., 540-369-8180 or agoradowntown.com)

FoodE (pronounced “foodie”), a Southern-flavored farm-to-table restaurant, is located in the old National Bank Building in downtown Fredericksburg. Co-owners and best friends Beth Black and Joy Crump, a former “Top Chef” contestant, left Atlanta in late 2009 to open FoodE in 2010. (900 Princess Anne St., 540-479-1370 or foodeonline.com)