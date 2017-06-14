Tip the Scales

× 1 of 2 Expand Gucci-style ice bucket, $795, Richmond-based L’Objet Bleu, 1stdibs.com × 2 of 2 Expand Background: Kissimmee wallpaper by Thibaut, $240 for a double roll, available at Williams & Sherrill; clockwise from upper left: serpent motif wrapping paper, $3.75 per sheet, from Mongrel; Midcentury dragon ashtray, $38, from Eviction; wooden toy snake, $8, from West End Antiques Mall; serpent ivory pillow, $282, from Ruth & Ollie; faux-horn magnifying glass, $29, Fraiche; silver lizard box, $38, from VERVE Home Furnishings Prev Next

We have complicated relations with reptiles; they’re loved and loathed, archetypal symbols that register deep in our collective unconsciousness. Slither into your psyche and transform your home into a dragon’s den with these reptilian-inspired artifacts.