Totes McGotes

Whether you’re environmentally conscious or simply avoiding a mountain of plastic bags in your kitchen, you’ve probably got a stash of reusable grocery totes. But, if you’re like me, those bags are mismatched, tattered or missing. Time for an upgrade.

For a high-end option, Need Supply Co. in Carytown has its Apolis Richmond Market Bag (above, right) for $68, and its burlap exterior is printed with our dear city, and the lining is waterproof. Leather handles are “reinforced by antique nickel rivets,” so you know it’s sturdy and stylish.

Roaring Pines in Union Hill has its Day Tripper Tote (above, left), a back-to-basics option for $20: perfect for the baguettes, peonies and greens you’ll pick up at South of the James Market.

If you want something one-of-a-kind, head to Studio Two Three in Scott’s Addition, where you can take a private screen-printing class for $35 and design your own, or simply pick up the Richmond Type Map Tote, $10 (above, center).